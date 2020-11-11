Stocks in news: Wipro, NMDC, Pfizer, Infosys, YES Bank, ONGC

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Godrej Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GIC Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance, Bharat Forge, Ashoka Buildcon among others.

Wipro: The company has won a multi-year contract for software engineering services engagement from ThoughtSpot.

NMDC: The company has announced share buyback worth Rs 1,378 crore. The board will buyback 13.12 crore shares at ?105 per share.

Pfizer Ltd: The company's US parent is in discussion with the Indian government to sell its covid-19 vaccine candidate RNA vaccine, Govt officials confirmed.

Infosys: The IT services major has launched Infosys applied AI to help enterprises adopt a comprehensive approach and roadmap to scaling enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) for their businesses.

YES Bank: The lender said CARE has upgraded ratings on its various debt instruments following improvement in bank's credit profile after the reconstruction plan.

ONGC: ONGC Videsh through its wholly owned subsidiary has signed definitive binding agreements with FAR Senegal RSSD SA (Seller), a wholly owned subsidiary of FAR Limited (FAR) for acquiring 13.6667% participating interest in Exploitation Area (Sangomar Field) and 15% participating interest in Remaining Contract Area (Exploration Area) of Rufisque, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) Block, Offshore Senegal.

Hero MotoCorp: Company said it has launched the Xtreme 200S with BS-VI compliant engine priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Future Consumer: The company reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 146.83 crore for the quarter ended September, from a loss of Rs 16.75 crore in July-September period last year. Company's revenue fell to Rs 238.9 crore from Rs 1,120.8 crore YoY.

Raymond: Company reported loss at Rs 136.6 crore for September quarter 2020-21, as against profit of Rs 86.2 crore, while its revenue fell to Rs 674.2 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 1,883.2 crore YoY.

Tata Power: Company reported higher profit at Rs 370.9 crore in Q2FY21 for September quarter 2020-21, as against Rs 338.5 crorein July-September period last year. Its revenue rose to Rs 8,289.8 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 7,677.8 crore YoY.

Earnings today: Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Aban Offshore, Abbott India, Ansal Housing, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashapura Minechem, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services, GIC Housing Finance, Godrej Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, GSPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IFCI, Indraprastha Gas, ITI and LIC Housing Finance among others will be reporting their Q2 earnings today.