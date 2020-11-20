Stocks in news: RIL, Gland Pharma, SBI, Alkem Labs, Bharti Infratel, Wipro, Infosys

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 12,815; HCL Tech, ONGC, Infosys top gainers

Reliance Industries: Company said Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) completed a fundraise and received cumulative subscription of Rs 47,265 crore for 10.09% stake in the company.

Gland Pharma: Shares of the China's Fosun-owned pharma company will debut on bourses today.

Alkem Labs: The company recieved tentative US FDA nod for Chlordiazepoxide Hcl and Clidinium Bromide used to help treat stomach/intestinal disorders.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange for setting up a long-term cooperation mechanism and promoting ESG

Mphasis: The IT firm said its subsidiary Mphasis Consulting has acquired UK-based Datalytyx Ltd for about Rs 130.4 crore.

Vodafone Idea: The telcom major said it has sold 11.15% stake in Indus Towers for Rs 3,760 crore.

Wipro: The IT services major has been selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) member for the 11th consecutive year.

Infosys: The company's arm Simplus on Thursday announced a vaccine management cloud solution aligned with Salesforce Work.com for vaccines.

Bharti Infratel: Merger of Indus Towers Limited and Bharti Infratel Limited has been completed.

Kanchi Karpooram: Company board has approved buyback of up to Rs 8.91 crore worth of shares at Rs 405 per share.

Syngene International: Company and Deerfield subsidiary signed 5-year drug discovery project pact.

Route Mobile: The company has appointed Sandipkumar Gupta as the Chairman (Non-Executive) of the board of directors, after the resignation of Chandrakant Gupta as Chairman.

Mcdowell Holdings: Company said Arindam Ash has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Pricol: Company fixed the record date as November 25 for determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply in the rights issue.

Emami: The company has launched a complete range of home hygiene products under the brand name of EMASOL.