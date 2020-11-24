Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, GMR Infra, Coal India, Indian Oil Corp, Biocon

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

GMR Infra: Arbitration tribunal has asked company's subsidiary GMR Kamalanga to pay Rs 1,092 crore to SEPCO Electric Power Construction towards project payments, prolongation costs.

Coal India: The state-owned miner said it has been served 4 trade unions strike notice on November 26. Company also plans to increase non-coking coal price by Rs 10 per tonne effective December 1.

Reliance Industries: Company's subsidiary Jio Platforms received the subscription amount of Rs 33,737 crore from Google International LLC for 7.73 percent stake.

Indian Oil Corp: Company has bought nearly 20 million barrels of spot crude from West Africa and the Middle East for delivery in early 2021, Reuters reported.

Biocon: Company said it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 26% stake on a fully diluted basis in Hinduja Renewables Two for Rs 5.91 crore.

Exide Industries: Company further invested Rs 33.17 crore in its subsidiary Exide Leclanche Energy and increased its shareholding to 80.15%.