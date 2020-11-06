Stocks in news: RIL, IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Adani Power, Dish TV, Cadila

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are ITC, Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, BHEL, Aditya Birla Fashion, Central Bank of India.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 130 points, Nifty at 12,165; RIL, Titan, ITC, Sun Pharma top gainers

RIL: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will invest Rs 9,555 crore for a little over 2% stake in RIL's retail unit. In another update, Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has upheld an order by Sebi directing Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to pay Rs 447 crore, along with 12% interest, for making alleged unlawful gains in securities trading.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo is in talks with Pratt & Whitney and CFM International Inc. for its next batch of jet engine orders, as per a Bloomberg report.

Berger Paints: The company reported an increase of 13.55% in itsconsolidated profit of Rs 221 crore for the September against Rs 194.7 crore a year ago, while its revenue rose to Rs 1,742.6 crore from Rs 1,598.6 crore.

HDFC Bank: Company said it has hired Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as its next chief information officer (CIO).

NBFCs: The Reserve Bank on Thursday came out with a Co-Lending Model (CLM) under which banks can provide loans along with NBFCs to priority sector borrowers based on a prior agreement.

Telecom stocks: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a plea by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) seeking details from Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd on segmented tariff or specific offers made by these mobile operators to some of their customers.

Adani Transmission: Company posted a 7% decline in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter to Rs 214.13 crore,while its total income fell to Rs 2,306.45 crore from Rs 2,638.32 crore a year ago.

Adani Power: Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 2,228 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 3.9 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 7,749.2 crore from Rs 5,915.7 crore YoY.

Dish TV India: The company on reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.51 crore for the quarter ended September, as against a net loss of Rs 96.37 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. Company's revenue from operations fell 5.2% YoY to Rs 846.36 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company's board plans to consider raising funds via securities on November 11.

Inox Leisure: Company posted consolidated loss at Rs 67.8 crore in Q2FY21 against profit at Rs 35.1 crore, while its revenue plunged to Rs 0.36 crore from Rs 519.9 crore YoY.

Cadila Healthcare: Drug regulator's subject expert committee has rejected Zydus Cadila's application for emergency use authorization for its biological therapy, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b or 'PegiHepTM' as a treatment of moderate COVID-19 patients.

Earnings today: ITC, Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, BHEL, Aditya Birla Fashion, Central Bank of India, Dilip Buildcon, Glenmark Pharma, SAIL are among the top companies scheduled to announce their Q2 results today.