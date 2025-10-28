Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Supreme Industries shares fall 4% as brokerages trim price targets amid margin concerns

Supreme Industries shares fall 4% as brokerages trim price targets amid margin concerns

Supreme Industries shares fell 4% after September quarter results missed expectations, prompting leading brokerages to lower price targets and voice concerns over volume and margin guidance.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 28, 2025 11:35 AM IST
Supreme Industries shares fall 4% as brokerages trim price targets amid margin concernsThe company reported a 12% year-on-year increase in overall volumes, aided in part by the Wavin acquisition, with organic growth standing at 10%.
SUMMARY
  • Supreme Industries' shares fell over 4% after Q2 earnings disappointed, prompting brokerages to lower price targets and express concerns about margins.
  • CLSA cut its price target to ₹4,275, citing a 7% year-on-year drop in EBITDA, while maintaining a 'Hold' rating.
  • Nuvama Institutional Equities reduced its price target to ₹4,356, noting lower-than-expected margins and revising EPS estimates down for FY26-FY28.

Shares of Supreme Industries declined by over 4% on Tuesday after disappointing September quarter earnings led major brokerages to revise price targets downward and express fresh concerns about the company's margin outlook. CLSA maintained a 'Hold' rating but reduced its price target to ₹4,275 per share, noting a 7% year-on-year decrease in EBITDA for the quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company reported a 12% year-on-year increase in overall volumes, aided in part by the Wavin acquisition, with organic growth standing at 10%. Management has guided for 12-14% volume growth and an EBITDA margin between 14.5% and 15.5% for the 2025-26 financial year. CLSA stated that margin expectations "look tough to be met."

Nuvama Institutional Equities also cut its price target to ₹4,356 from ₹4,614, referencing lower-than-expected margins and revising earnings per share estimates downward by 14% for FY26, 8% for FY27, and 7% for FY28.

The brokerage observed, "The brokerage said Q2 was impacted by a prolonged monsoon, weak agri and infra pipe sales, and operating deleverage."

While Supreme Industries retained its pipe growth forecast of 15-17%, it revised its overall volume growth guidance for the year to 12-14%, down from the earlier 14-15%.

Advertisement

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per share for FY26, with a record date set for November 3, 2025. Supreme Industries shares last traded at ₹3,861.10, representing a 4% drop on the day and an 18% decline year-to-date in 2025.

Within India's plastics and polymer products sector, Supreme Industries is a key player, facing competition from companies such as Finolex Industries and Astral Poly Technik. Supreme's revised volume growth outlook and compressed margins are attributed by analysts to sector challenges, including weather disruptions and subdued demand from agricultural and infrastructure segments.

According to market data, Supreme Industries' stock performance has trailed the broader market, reflecting sector-specific headwinds and the impact of recent operational and macroeconomic conditions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 28, 2025 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today