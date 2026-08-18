Suzlon, BSE, ITC: Top stocks to trade — Check technical setup, levels, target prices & stop loss



Suzlon Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 51.20-56.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 47

Suzlon Energy is showing signs of positive reversal potential after finding support near the Rs 46–47 zone. The stock has bounced strongly from the lower Keltner Channel, while RSI at 43.90 is recovering from lower levels, indicating improving momentum. The broader setup remains constructive if the stock sustains above Rs 47. The immediate resistance is Rs 51.20, followed by the major hurdle at Rs 55–56.50, near the Keltner mid/upper band. A decisive breakout above Rs 56.50 can open the way toward Rs 60–62. On the downside, Rs 46–47 remains the key support zone; holding this area keeps the recovery structure intact. Overall, the risk-reward is improving, with bullish momentum likely to strengthen above Rs 51.20.

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BSE | Caution | Support: Rs 3,250 | Resistance: Rs 3,500

BSE is witnessing a downtrend, with the stock falling to Rs 3,347. The technical setup remains cautious as price has slipped below the Keltner mid-band, while RSI at 34.70 indicates weak momentum. DMI is also bearish, with -DI at 32.76 significantly above +DI at 11.86, although ADX at 29.03 indicates the prevailing trend has strength. The immediate support is Rs 3,230–3,250, near the lower Keltner band. A decisive break below this zone could extend the correction toward Rs 3,000. On the upside, Rs 3,450–3,500 is the immediate resistance, followed by Rs 3,650–3,785. The stock needs to reclaim Rs 3,500 decisively to improve the setup. Given the current weakness, fresh buying should be staggered and preferably on confirmation.

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ITC | Sell on rally | Support: Rs 268-255 | Resistance: Rs 285-300

ITC Ltd remains in a weak-to-cautious technical setup, with the stock trading near Rs 273.40 and below the Keltner mid-band at Rs 285.73. RSI at 34.87 indicates weak momentum, while DMI remains bearish with -DI at 28.23 above +DI at 12.25. The immediate and crucial support is Rs 268–270, coinciding with the lower Keltner band. A decisive breakdown below Rs 268 could drag the stock towards Rs 260–255. On the upside, Rs 285–286 is the first resistance zone, followed by Rs 298–303. The stock needs to reclaim Rs 303 decisively to signal a meaningful trend reversal. Until then, rallies towards resistance may face selling pressure. Recent technical readings also place ITC near important support zones, reinforcing the need to watch Rs 268–270.