Nifty weekly expiry today: Kotak suggests trading strategy, top picks; Check key levels to watch

For Today's expiry, immediate support is placed in the 24,150–24,050 zone, while resistance is seen at 24,360, followed by 24,450. As long as the index sustains above the 24,050 support zone, the broader structure is likely to remain constructive. A sustained move above 24,450, however, could signal a resumption of the uptrend, said Agrawal.

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To recall, the Nifty50 settled at 24,287.65, falling 78.35 points, or 0.32 per cent, on Monday. The Nifty Bank, however, added only 6.70 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end the session at 57,497.80, while the volatility gauge, India VIX, inched up marginally to 11.32 levels, but has eased nearly 8 per cent in a week.

In the derivatives space, open interest remains heavily concentrated at the 24,500 call and 24,300 put strikes, reinforcing a well-defined trading range ahead of expiry, said Kotak's Agrawal. "Overall, the combined technical and derivatives data suggests an effective range of 24,100–24,450 for tomorrow's expiry, with both extremes likely to hold on a closing basis."

"With the probability of a sharp directional move appearing limited on either side, the prevailing setup favours a short strangle using far OTM options, allowing traders to benefit from Theta decay during the final session, provided the index remains within the anticipated range," he said

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Agrawal advocated a short strangle as he suggest to sell a 24,500 call option and selling a 24,150 put option in Nifty, with expiry of August 18, which will result in an inflow of Rs 16.55. Stop Loss at Rs 33, while one can expect entire premium as the target for this strategy. Traders eyeing stock-specific action, may buy Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) futures of August at Rs 413 with a target price of Rs 435 and a stop loss at Rs 399, he said.