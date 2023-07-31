Suzlon Energy, IRFC, RVNL Ujjivan SFB shares rally amid high volumes; Bandhan Bank, PEL lead turnover chart

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), Suzlon Energy, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd were among a handful of stocks that saw up to 10 per cent surge in Monday's trade amid high volumes.

Vodafone Idea topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock was up 0.60 per cent at Rs 8.40, as 10,99,85,888 shares worth Rs 929.28 crore changed hands on the counter by 10.25 am. IRFC shares jumped 5.42 per cent to Rs 36.95. A total of 4,93,47,238 IRFC shares worth Rs 180 crore changed hands so far.

Suzlon Energy shares advanced 1.66 per cent to Rs 18.35, as 3,04,30,475 shares worth Rs 55.38 crore changed hands.

Shares of Ujjivan SFB, in fact, climbed 10.16 per cent to Rs 48.80 crore. A total of 2,74,49,211 Ujjivan SFB shares changed hands. The SFB reported 59.7 per cent jump in profit at Rs 324.1 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 203 crore in the same quarter last year. The Net Interest Income (NII) was also up 32.1 per cent at Rs 792.4 crore against Rs 599 crore in the same quarter last year.

RVNL shares rose 2.19 per cent to Rs 123.60. A total of 2,25,97,303 shares changed hands on this counter worth Rs 279 crore. Indiabulls Housing advanced 5.70 per cent to Rs 136.05, as 2,02,18,720 shares worth Rs 289 crore changed hands. IDFC First Bank, Reliance Power, YES Bank Bandhan Bank and NBCC were among other stock that saw high volumes in Monday's trade.

Volume table

In turnover terms, Piramal Enterprises led the chart, with Rs 751.75 crore turnover. The board of Piramal Enterprises approved a Rs 1,750 crore share buyback. It set the buyback price at Rs 1,250, which was at a 16.51 per cent premium over Friday's closing price of Rs 1,072.80 for the stock. For the June quarter, Piramal Enterprises clocked a profit of Rs 508.78 crore compared with Rs 8,155.47 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company had recorded an exceptional gain of Rs 7,613.96 crore on demerged Pharma undertaking in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,898.97 crore compared with Rs 2,161.28 crore in the same quarter last year, Piramal Enterprises said on Friday.

Private lender HDFC Bank saw a turnover of Rs 615 crore while state-run NTPC saw Rs 445 crore in turnover. Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Infosys and TCS were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Monday's trade. These stocks gained up to 5 per cent.

Turnover table

