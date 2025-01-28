Suzlon Energy Q3 results: Profit zooms 91% to Rs 388 crore; details here

Suzlon Energy Ltd on Tuesday reported a 91 per cent jump, year-on-year (YoY), in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 388 crore as against Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period.

The renewable energy solution provider's revenue from operations also surged 91 per cent to Rs 2,969 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,553 crore in the corresponding period last year. Suzlon said it achieved record quarterly deliveries of 447 MW. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) came at Rs 500 crore for Q3 FY25.

Related Articles

EBITDA margin was at 16.8 per cent with a net profit margin of 13.1 per cent, reflecting improved profitability. The company's order book stood at its highest level, 5.5 GW.

Girish Tanti, Vice-Chairman at Suzlon Group, said, "We are building a future‐ready business by fortifying our core strategic pillars: cultivating strategic talent, leveraging next‐generation technology, amplifying customer‐centricity and expanding operational capacity. Our sustained focus on these priorities drives consistent growth, performance, and long‐term profitability. One emerging trend fuelling our growth is our strategic emphasis on Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) customers."

The Q3 results were declared shortly after the market hours today. Suzlon shares edged up 0.12 per cent to close at Rs 50.25. At this price, the stock has corrected 22.69 per cent in the last six months.

Technically, the stock traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 27.93. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the counter has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 228.41 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 17.63. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.22 with a return on equity (RoE) of 7.81. Promoters held a 13.25 per cent stake in Suzlon during the December 2024 quarter.

The stock saw high trading volume on BSE as around 89.58 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 57.81 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 44.23 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 68,579.08 crore.