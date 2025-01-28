TVS Motor shares jump 7% after Q3 results. Details here

TVS Motor Company Ltd shares on Tuesday recorded a sharp uptick after the automaker announced the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25) results. The stock surged 6.64 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 2,375. The company said its profit before tax (PBT) grew by 8 per cent at Rs 837 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a PBT of Rs 775 crore in the third quarter of 2023-24 (Q3 FY24). PBT for the quarter includes a fair valuation loss of Rs 41 crore compared to a gain of Rs 65 crore during Q3 of last year.

"The company's operating EBITDA grew by 17 per cent at Rs 1,081 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25 as against EBITDA of Rs 924 crore in third quarter of 2023-24. Operating EBITDA margin for the quarter is highest at 11.9 per cent as against Operating EBITDA margin of 11.2 per cent reported in the third quarter of 2023-24," TVS Motor said in a release.

"The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 10 per cent registering 12.12 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024 as against 11.01 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2023. Motorcycle sales grew by 6 per cent registering 5.56 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024 as against 5.23 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2023," it added.

"Scooter sales for the quarter ended December 2024 grew by 22 per cent at 4.93 Lakh units as against 4.04 Lakh units in the third quarter of 2023-24. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is at 0.29 Lakh units as against 0.38 Lakh units during third quarter of 2023-24. Electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended December 2024 grew by 57 per cent at 0.76 lakh units as against 0.48 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2023," TVS Motor also said.

Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 30-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 51.74. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 45.63 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.92. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 48.81 with a return on equity (RoE) of 26.12. Promoters held a 50.27 per cent stake in TVS Motor during the December 2024 quarter.

As around 25,000 shares changed hands on BSE at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 45,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 5.73 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,11,928.15 crore.