Rs 102 to Rs 463 in 2026 so far: This multibagger rallied over 352%; check target price, outlook

Shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd extended their sharp upward rally in Monday's trade, rising 5 per cent to hit a high of Rs 463.45. At this level, the multibagger stock has soared 352.37 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2026, from Rs 102.45 on January 1.

Today’s rally comes as the company last Friday announced that it has received a Product Award Letter (PAL) from an international hyperscale partner for the multi-year supply of optical connectivity products.

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"The total potential value of the contract over its tenure is estimated at ~$1.11 billion based on prevailing selling prices of connectivity products being supplied," Sterlite Technologies stated.

Bajaj Broking said the order is likely to significantly strengthen the company's order book and improve long-term revenue visibility, resulting in a positive impact on the business outlook.

Amid the sharp rally, BSE and NSE have placed Sterlite Technologies securities under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) Stage-4 framework. Exchanges generally place stocks under ASM frameworks to caution investors about heightened price volatility.

Q4 earnings

On the earnings front, Nuvama Institutional Equities last month said Sterlite Technologies posted better-than-expected Q4 FY26 results.

"Sterlite Technologies reported better than expected Q4 FY26 numbers with revenue at Rs 1,440 crore (+14.6 per cent QoQ/+37.0 per cent YoY), above our estimate of Rs 1,350 crore. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 14.7 per cent (+520bp QoQ/+280bp YoY), above our estimate of 13.3 per cent. Adjusted PAT was Rs 28 crore (Rs 2 crore loss in Q3 FY26), below our estimate," it stated.

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The brokerage also highlighted that the company delivered its highest-ever deal wins, with a 1.4x QoQ and 4.8x YoY increase in order intake.

"Strong order intake provided the much needed growth visibility. Increased data centre contribution and higher utilisation shall support margins. We value STL (Sterlite Tech) at 15x Mar-28E EBITDA (earlier 11x), yielding a TP of Rs 440 (Rs 280 earlier); maintain 'BUY'. At CMP, STL trades at ~8.3x FY28E EV/EBITDA," Nuvama further said.

However, the current market price has already crossed the brokerage's revised target price of Rs 440.

Target price and near-term outlook

For Sterlite Technologies, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support is seen at Rs 430, while resistance is placed at Rs 480.

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"A decisive move above Rs 480 could push the stock towards a target of Rs 500, with the expected short-term trading range between Rs 430 and Rs 500," Patel stated.

In contrast, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Sterlite Tech remains bullish but is also overbought on daily charts, with the next resistance placed at Rs 472. Investors may consider booking profits, as a close below the Rs 441 support level could lead to a decline towards Rs 383 in the near term."