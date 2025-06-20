Suzlon Energy shares jump 2% on 170.1 MW repeat order; key details

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd climbed 2 per cent in Friday's trade after the company said it has received a repeat order from AMPIN Energy Transition. In a filing to BSE and NSE, Suzlon Energy said it has secured its third successive order from AMPIN for a 170.1 MW project to be developed in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

"This continued collaboration reflects a shared vision to enable Indian industry to transition towards a cleaner, more self‐reliant energy future, driven by locally manufactured renewable energy solutions. Together, Suzlon and AMPIN are playing a pivotal role in making green power both accessible and affordable for Indian

businesses," Suzlon Energy said.

Suzlon Energy shares rose 1.67 per cent to hit a high of Rs 63.56 on BSE. The stock has fallen 3.95 per cent in 2025 so far against a 4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.



As part of the contract, Suzlon will supply 54 advanced S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW and equipped with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT). The agreement covers complete project execution, including equipment supply, installation, commissioning, and long-term operations and maintenance.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, emphasized, “India’s decarbonization will be driven at the distribution level, where DISCOMs serve as the crucial bridge between renewable generation and daily consumption—from households to industries. Providing them with reliable, cost-effective clean energy is a national imperative. We’re demonstrating that clean power is not only viable but also essential, scalable, and transformative.”

Vivek Srivastava, CEO of India Business at Suzlon Energy, added, “These three orders from AMPIN highlight our shared mission. Together, we aim to build a self-reliant, affordable, and sustainable energy future through innovation, local manufacturing, and deep industry expertise.”

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, Managing Director & CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition Limited, said, “Our ongoing collaboration with Suzlon reflects our trust in their wind energy capabilities and alignment with India’s self-reliance vision. This project marks a strategic step toward AMPIN’s goal of achieving a 25 GW renewable portfolio by 2030, underscoring our commitment to supplying clean, dependable power to India’s growing commercial and industrial sectors.”