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Instamart appoints ex-Myntra chief Nandita Sinha as new CEO

Instamart appoints ex-Myntra chief Nandita Sinha as new CEO

A consumer internet executive with more than 20 years of experience, Sinha has previously held leadership roles at Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 2:18 PM IST
Instamart appoints ex-Myntra chief Nandita Sinha as new CEOThe company said she will lead Instamart's next phase of growth, building on its assortment strategy, improving profitability, strengthening customer focus and driving operational excellence.

Quick commerce platform Instamart on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha as its new chief executive officer. Sinha will take charge on August 3, succeeding Amitesh Jha, who led the business through a crucial phase of expansion.

The leadership change comes as competition in India's quick commerce market continues to intensify, with players focusing on expanding assortments, improving profitability and scaling operations.

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Sinha joins Instamart after serving as CEO of Myntra, where she led the fashion e-commerce platform to become India's largest player in the segment. According to the company, Myntra continued to gain market share after achieving EBITDA profitability in 2024.

Announcing the appointment, Swiggy Managing Director and Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said, "I am delighted to welcome Nandita Sinha as the CEO of Instamart. Nandita is one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders, and I'm enthusiastic about the vision, customer obsession and operational rigor she brings to the team we've built at Instamart."

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Majety also thanked outgoing CEO Amitesh Jha for his contributions, saying, "Amitesh has provided valuable leadership to Instamart, guiding the platform through a pivotal era of growth, doubling down on Instamart’s differentiation with launches like Noice, and steadily improving our contribution margin journey. Over his tenure, he has been instrumental in scaling Instamart through a critical growth phase, building a strong, high-performing culture, and leaving the organization in a solid, well-run state. We extend our best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

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Commenting on her appointment, Sinha said, "I have long admired what the team at Instamart has built. It's a business with a strong customer-first culture, great talent and significant opportunities ahead. Instamart sits at the heart of how India shops for its everyday needs, and I look forward to working with our colleagues, partners and consumers to shape its next chapter of growth."

A consumer internet executive with more than 20 years of experience, Sinha has previously held leadership roles at Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever.

The company said she will lead Instamart's next phase of growth, building on its assortment strategy, improving profitability, strengthening customer focus and driving operational excellence.

Launched in August 2020, Instamart operates in more than 131 cities across India and delivers groceries and other daily essentials through its quick commerce platform.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 28, 2026 2:18 PM IST
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