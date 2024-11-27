Suzlon, Eraaya, Strides Pharma and more: 10 Indian stocks with surging FII stakes & big gains

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have significantly increased their stakes in several Indian companies in the past 12 months, highlighting confidence in India's growth prospects and sector-specific opportunities.

Data from ACE Equity shows that FII ownership in select 10 top-performing companies has increased up to 24 percentage points in one year. Here's a closer look at the stocks with the highest year-on-year (YoY) rise in FII holdings, along with their one-year returns.

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd

Auto ancillary stock Eraaya Lifespaces saw the highest increase in FII stake, with holdings rising to 24.21% as of the quarter ending on September 2024 (Q2 FY25) from 0% a year ago. The company also delivered a staggering one-year return of 2,490%, making it one of the biggest gainers in the market. Its market cap stands at Rs 3,615 crore, with shares priced at Rs 1,912 as of November 26, 2024.

SpiceJet Ltd

FIIs raised their stake in SpiceJet by 22.58 percentage points to 22.87%. The aviation company has benefitted from operational improvements, delivering a one-year return of 31%. Its market cap is Rs 7,503 crore, with shares trading at Rs 58.5.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

This power infrastructure company saw a 19.99 percentage point rise in FII holdings, now at 22.49%. Its robust performance is reflected in its one-year return of 87%. Genus Power’s market cap is Rs 13,341 crore, with a stock price of Rs 439.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS)

CAMS recorded a 17.92 percentage point increase in FII stakes, reaching 56.53%. The business services sector company delivered a strong one-year return of 72%, driven by its dominance in mutual fund services. It has the latest m-cap of Rs 23,406 crore.

CMS Info Systems Ltd

IT services provider CMS Info Systems saw a 16.22 percentage point rise in FII holdings, reaching 39.98%. The company delivered a steady one-year return of 23%, showcasing consistent growth.

KFin Technologies Ltd

KFin Technologies recorded a 15.35 percentage point increase in FII stakes to 24.57%, supported by a stellar one-year return of 121%, driven by its role in financial automation services.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. & Inox Wind Ltd

In the renewable energy space, Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind saw FII stakes rise by 12.84 and 12.34 percentage points, respectively. Suzlon delivered a one-year return of 63%, while Inox Wind achieved an impressive 160%, reflecting the growing global focus on clean energy.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd

Healthcare player Strides Pharma witnessed a 12.87 percentage point increase in FII holdings to 30.08%, coupled with a robust one-year return of 187%, making it an attractive bet in the pharma sector.

Aditya Vision Ltd

FIIs boosted their stake in Aditya Vision by 12.30 percentage points to 12.86%. This retailing company also delivered a strong one-year return of 62%. Its current market cap is Rs 6,130 crore, with a stock price of Rs 476.

Several stocks that saw increased FII participation have also delivered remarkable returns, with many outperforming broader market indices. FIIs' growing stakes across sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, and business services underscore their confidence in India’s evolving economic story and sector-specific growth opportunities.