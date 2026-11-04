Suzlon, Grasim shares climbed up to 5% today; here's why 

Suzlon shares rose 4.65 per cent to hit a high of Rs 37.31 apiece. Grasim, on the other hand, advanced 1.57 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,139.60 apiece.

"The parties will also jointly explore opportunities to drive broader commercialization and market adoption of recyclable blade-enabled wind turbines powered by Recyclamine® technology across India and other mutually agreed markets," Grasim said in a press release.

Conventional wind turbine blades are predominantly manufactured using thermoset composite materials that are difficult to recycle at the end of their service life, often resulting in landfill disposal or incineration.

Blades manufactured using Recyclamine epoxy technology, supplied by Grasim, can be chemically recycled at end-of-life, enabling the recovery of valuable composite constituents for reuse in new

applications.

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"This breakthrough technology supports circular economy principles, minimizes waste, reduces environmental impact, and enhances the overall sustainability of wind energy projects," Grasim said.



Girish Tanti, Co-Founder at Suzlon Group said his group was advancing the vision of truly circular solutions through its flagship S144 platform, which has one of the world's lowest carbon footprints among wind turbines, and by working towards making all future turbines recyclable within the next three to four years.

"This partnership brings together innovation and scale to accelerate material circularity, with the potential to enable significant CO₂ savings. It is another step towards ensuring that every turbine we build delivers lasting value for both the

planet and future generations, he said.