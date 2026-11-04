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Suzlon, Grasim shares climbed up to 5% today; here's why 

Suzlon, Grasim shares climbed up to 5% today; here's why 

SUZLON37.02(3.55%)

Suzlon shares rose 4.65 per cent to hit a high of Rs 37.31 apiece. Grasim, on the other hand, advanced 1.57 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,139.60 apiece. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 2:49 PM IST
Suzlon, Grasim shares climbed up to 5% today; here's why Blades manufactured using Recyclamine epoxy technology, supplied by Grasim, can be chemically recycled at end-of-life, enabling the recovery of valuable composite constituents for reuse in new applications.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd were trading up to 5 per cent higher in Wednesday's trade as the two companies entered into pact to develop, commercialise and scale India’s first wind turbines with recyclable blades on a pilot basis.

Under this collaboration, Suzlon, as the wind turbine OEM, will integrate Recyclamine technology into the manufacturing of recyclable wind turbine blades. Aditya Birla Renewables will deploy a wind turbine equipped with recyclable blades at one of its selected project sites, demonstrating the commercial viability of circular blade technology under real-world operating conditions.

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Suzlon shares rose 4.65 per cent to hit a high of Rs 37.31 apiece. Grasim, on the other hand, advanced 1.57 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,139.60 apiece.

"The parties will also jointly explore opportunities to drive broader commercialization and market adoption of recyclable blade-enabled wind turbines powered by Recyclamine® technology across India and other mutually agreed markets," Grasim said in a press release.

Conventional wind turbine blades are predominantly manufactured using thermoset composite materials that are difficult to recycle at the end of their service life, often resulting in landfill disposal or incineration.

Blades manufactured using Recyclamine epoxy technology, supplied by Grasim, can be chemically recycled at end-of-life, enabling the recovery of valuable composite constituents for reuse in new
applications.

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"This breakthrough technology supports circular economy principles, minimizes waste, reduces environmental impact, and enhances the overall sustainability of wind energy projects," Grasim said.


Girish Tanti, Co-Founder at Suzlon Group said his group was advancing the vision of truly circular solutions through its flagship S144 platform, which has one of the world's lowest carbon footprints among wind turbines, and by working towards making all future turbines recyclable within the next three to four years.

"This partnership brings together innovation and scale to accelerate material circularity, with the potential to enable significant CO₂ savings. It is another step towards ensuring that every turbine we build delivers lasting value for both the
planet and future generations, he said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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