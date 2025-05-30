Suzlon, Ola Electric & Mazagon Dock: What Mayuresh Joshi says on these 3 stocks post Q4 results

Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O'Neil India, said on Friday that while India is comparatively better placed from a macroeconomic standpoint, it could still be impacted by global cues. The market expert also shared views on Suzlon Energy Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd after their fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) results.

In response to a query on Suzlon, Joshi said things have turned well for the renewable energy solution provider. "The balance sheet construct has happened much faster and therefore the momentum might continue," he told Business Today.

When asked about Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, the market expert suggested that there are more attractive investment opportunities available in the market. "Any company which is not able to exhibit bottomline growth and there are uncertainties until that comes through, you can't have an optimistic outlook," stated Joshi, adding that he won't bet on Ola Electric at present as there are much better options available.

On Mazagon Dock, he expects tailwinds to continue for the defence player but execution of orders will be a key aspect to monitor. "Timelines are going to be extremely critical for this line of business," Joshi said and underscored that the company's valuations are through the roof currently.

In terms of earnings, Suzlon recorded a stellar 364 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), boosted by a deferred tax gain of Rs 600 crore. Q4 FY25 profit jumped to Rs 1,181 crore from Rs 254 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Ola Electric, on its part, posted a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 416 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. And Mazagon Dock reported a 51 per cent YoY decline in its Q4 FY25 profit, which came at Rs 325 crore compared to Rs 663 crore posted in the year-ago period.