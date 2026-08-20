Suzlon share price up: What Vinod Tanti told shareholders in latest annual report

He said the future belongs to ecosystems, not standalone renewables. The geopolitical events over the past few years have shown us that energy cannot remain dependent on a handful of regions or resources, Tanti said.

"For every nation, energy security has become just as important as energy availability. Thus, energy that’s resilient, sustainable, and built closer to home is the need of the hour," he said.

Tanti said Suzlon has an important role to play in that future. "Through our wind-first, full-stack renewable energy solutions, we’re going beyond manufacturing technology to becoming a long-term renewable energy partner. So that energy is always good and progress is always real," he said.

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Suzlon Energy shares were trading 0.96 per cent higher at Rs 47.22 in Thursday's trade.

Suzlon share price targets

Suzlon Energy shares have 10 'Buy' call, two 'Hold' calls and nil sell calls. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on the stock stands Rs 61.92, which implied 31 per cent potential upside on the stock. JM Financial on August 18 suggested a 'Buy' on the stock with a target of Rs 62. Centrum Broking pegged the stock target at Rs 74. Ambit Capital finds it worth Rs 59. UBS suggested a target of Rs 66, Anand Rathi Rs 56, ICICI Securities Rs 65 and Axis Capital at Rs 63.