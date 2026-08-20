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Suzlon share price up: What Vinod Tanti told shareholders in latest annual report

Suzlon share price up: What Vinod Tanti told shareholders in latest annual report

SUZLON47.29(1.11%)

Suzlon's Tanti said the geopolitical events over the past few years have shown us that energy cannot remain dependent on a handful of regions or resources.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Suzlon share price up: What Vinod Tanti told shareholders in latest annual reportSuzlon Energy shares have 10 'Buy' calls, two 'Hold' ratings and nil sell recommendation. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on the stock stands Rs 61.92, which implied 31 per cent potential upside.

Vinod Tanti, Chairman and Managing Director at Suzlon Energy Ltd in his letter to company shareholders said the renewable energy is moving from being an environmental choice to an economic and geostrategic necessity. Tanti said the hardest part of making technology that generates consistently is over, adding that the next goal is to make energy technologies work together.

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"Wind, solar, storage, digital intelligence, and smart grid controls must operate as one connected ecosystem to deliver clean, dependable power every hour of every day," Tanti wrote in the latest annual report for FY 2025-26.

He said the future belongs to ecosystems, not standalone renewables. The geopolitical events over the past few years have shown us that energy cannot remain dependent on a handful of regions or resources, Tanti said.

"For every nation, energy security has become just as important as energy availability. Thus, energy that’s resilient, sustainable, and built closer to home is the need of the hour," he said.

Tanti said Suzlon has an important role to play in that future. "Through our wind-first, full-stack renewable energy solutions, we’re going beyond manufacturing technology to becoming a long-term renewable energy partner. So that energy is always good and progress is always real," he said.

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Suzlon Energy shares were trading 0.96 per cent higher at Rs 47.22 in Thursday's trade.

Suzlon share price targets

Suzlon Energy shares have 10 'Buy' call, two 'Hold' calls and nil sell calls. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on the stock stands Rs 61.92, which implied 31 per cent potential upside on the stock. JM Financial on August 18 suggested a 'Buy' on the stock with a target of Rs 62. Centrum Broking pegged the stock target at Rs 74. Ambit Capital finds it worth Rs 59. UBS suggested a target of Rs 66, Anand Rathi Rs 56, ICICI Securities Rs 65 and Axis Capital at Rs 63.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 10:32 AM IST
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