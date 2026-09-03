NDMC Chairman asks for suggestions: Should the inner circle of Delhi’s CP be vehicle free?

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“I need your advice,” he said, asking if the inner circle – the CP area runs in circles – should be made vehicle free so that pedestrians can move around freely. He asked if it would be better to make it vehicle-free for a full day or for half days, and how the timings should be fixed for weekends. “What kind of activities would you prefer in Central Park and inner circle during no vehicle slots? Positive suggestions would be appreciated,” he said.

At least once every person in NCR would have visited Connaught Place. I need your advise:

1. Can we make inner circle of CP vehicle free?. People can walk around freely like on some mall roads or central areas in foreign cities.

2. Should we do it for full day or do it from 6… — Manoj Dwivedi (@dwivedimk_ias) September 3, 2026

'STRONG IDEA': USERS RESPOND

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Naturally, a lot of suggestions came in. A user said, “Sir, level the Central Park and make it one large pedestrian only square. Indian cities lack real public squares and Delhi can set the precedent. The uninterrupted view across CP, arc to arc, would be unmatched anywhere in the country.”

“Will have to think of the parking issue if inner circle is made vehicle free. That's the only place where good parking space is available. There's hardly any parking in the outer circle or the lanes in between,” said yet another user.

A user suggested that only delivery and pickup vehicles during a certain time period should be allowed, only pedestrian should be allowed access and no personal vehicles should be allowed, trash cans should be put up every 50-100 ft with 24/7 trash collection, dedicated spaces should be set up for street artists, dedicated weather-proof sitting space should be arranged, and open-sky cafes and bars should be allowed.

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One user argued against the plan and said making inner circle vehicle free will aggravate the traffic on the outer circle road. One problem will be solved but another would be created, he added.

“Strong idea, Sir. As an urban planner, I would recommend a phased, time-bound pedestrianisation pilot for Connaught Place’s Inner Circle rather than immediate full-day closure. Extended weekend windows and shorter weekday evening slots. During each phase, monitoring pedestrian footfall, retail turnover, traffic displacement on the Outer Circle and feeder roads, air and noise levels, emergency access, parking demand & metro ridership will go a long way. This would allow the administration to adjust the scheme using evidence rather than assumptions,” said yet another user.