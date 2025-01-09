TARIL shares: Should you buy this stock post Q3 results, bonus, QIP announcements?

A robust execution drove profitability for Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, as the company reported a 276 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 50.5 crore for the December quarter. Along with its quarterly earnings, TRAIL announced a bonus issue of 1:1 and a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of Rs 750 crore QIP, saying it is just an enabling resolution with no immediate need. The company also suggested a capacity of 55,000 MVA by Q1FY26.

Related Articles

Nuvama said TARIL's Q3FY25 results were in-line with its estimates on stellar execution (up 51.4 per cent YoY) and strong operating profit margin (OPM) at 15 per cent-plus. With order book of Rs 3,700 crore (2.9 times FY24 sales) and Rs 19,000 crore-plus prospects, it finds strong sales visibility, doubling over FY25–27.

"We maintain ‘BUY’ on tailwinds of high demand for HV transformers coupled with TARIL’s backward integration adding to our confidence of margin expansion. We are raising FY25E/26E/27E EPS by 10 per cent/17 per cent/29 per cent and target price to Rs 1,450 from Rs 980) at 40 times FY27E PE multiple (from 35 times)," Nuvama said.

For Antique Stock Broking, Q3 results were also in-line with expectations. TARIL, it noted, is undertaking an ambitious capacity expansion program, which will not only make the company India’s largest transformer manufacturer, but also one among a few with control over key inputs through backward integration.

"Given the unprecedented demand tailwinds, we increase our exit multiple to 45 times from 40 times and revise our earnings estimates upwards for FY25E/ 26E/ 27E by 30 per cent/ 16 per cent/ 7 per cent maintaining BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs 1,424 (earlier Rs 1,187)," it said.

TARIL is confident of achieving its revenue guidance of Rs 2,000 crore and margin guidance of 14 per cent for FY25 and is hopeful of booking revenue of Rs 3,500 crore and margin of 15–16 per cent by FY26.

The company reiterated margin expansion would be on account of backward integration & improved demand which will lead to better realization. TARIL has already started on the journey towards backward integration of key critical components & has signed a technology agreement for three critical components expected to be operational by December 2025. It is targeting $1 billion revenue in the next three financial years



"We expect TARIL to report exponential growth over the next three years, with revenue and PAT rising by 3.6x and 10x in FY27 from the base of FY24. Despite a meaningful re-rating in 2024, it trades at a discount to its peers. We believe that the valuation gap should narrow over the coming years given the company’s growth objectives and accelerated earnings delivery," Antique said.

The company’s balance sheet has meaningfully improved and return ratios are indicative of superior execution, it said while suggesting a target price of Rs 1,424 on the stock.