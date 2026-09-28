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HDFC Bank shares: Valuation gap with ICICI Bank widens; 3 triggers for rerating, target

HDFC Bank shares: Valuation gap with ICICI Bank widens; 3 triggers for rerating, target

HDFCBANK721.45(1.92%)

Jefferies said HDFC Bank is now valued at 26 per cent discount to ICICI Bank on a price-to-book value basis against 11 per cent discount on March 18.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 11:30 AM IST
HDFC Bank shares: Valuation gap with ICICI Bank widens; 3 triggers for rerating, targetJefferies said HDFC Bank has lagged peers on LCR retail deposit growth, 12 per cent against 15 per cent for ICICI Bank and 14 per cent for SBI, despite offering competitive rates. 

The valuation gap of HDFC Bank Ltd with peers including ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and State Bank of India (SBI) has been disrupted. But Jefferies believe that clarity on CEO succession, team reorganisation and improved execution could aid a rerating.

It maintained 'Buy' call on HDFC Bank with target of Rs 880 based on 1.6 times estimated September 2028 book value. Its bear case target at Rs 690 implied 6 per cent potential downside while its bull case target of Rs 937 suggested 27 per cent upside from the prevailing levels.

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Jefferies said HDFC Bank is now valued at 26 per cent discount to ICICI Bank on a price-to-book value basis against 11 per cent discount on March 18. It said when a new CEO takes charge, they tend to reorganise the top team and business structures to better achieve growth, profitability, and governance objectives. It hopes that the new HDFC Bank CEO is able to complete any reorganisation promptly, allowing the team to focus on execution in terms of gaps to be covered.

Jefferies said HDFC Bank has lagged peers on LCR retail deposit growth, 12 per cent against 15 per cent for ICICI Bank and 14 per cent for SBI, despite offering competitive rates.

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"It had a slower start on FCNR-B deposits, but made a strong comeback, mobilising $11-12 bullion within two months (c.8-9 per cent market share; these are 3 per cent of total deposits and 8 per cent of LCR non-retail deposits). This should help the bank to refinance high-cost deposits/borrowings at slightly lower rates," Jefferies said.

Jefferies said HDFC Bank has seen higher growth in corporate & secured lending segments and share of loans to PSUs in total credit has risen
over the past year. These, along with repricing of loan rates downwards has been a drag on NIM.

"Like most large banks, HDFC Bank could benefit from any rate hikes as c.70 per cent of loans are linked to EBLR/floating, but a reclaribration of the risk profile towards higher risk-adjusted segments like SME/Business banking loans, gold loans, unsecured personal could support ROA expansion," Jefferies said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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