2030 expansion blueprint: HSBC targets India’s growing rich pool in smaller cities

“Our ambition is to become one of the top four or five private banks in India by 2030,” the CEO told Bloomberg refering the wealth management business.

This aggressive growth drive puts HSBC in direct competition with dominant domestic rivals such as ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Ltd. However, navigating the market remains complex. Local institutions are rapidly scaling up, and new boutiques established by veteran bankers are aggressively competing for client portfolios and talent, driving relationship manager compensation to record highs.

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Despite these hurdles, HSBC, Standard Chartered Plc, and Barclays Plc represent a select cohort of foreign institutions expanding their Indian wealth units while other global peers retreat. Citigroup Inc. recently sold its Indian consumer banking division to Axis Bank Ltd., while Kotak agreed earlier this year to acquire Deutsche Bank AG’s retail and wealth operations in the country.

Furthermore, strict regulatory limits on foreign branch expansion continue to pose structural challenges to building nationwide footprints.

The UK lender's push aligns with recent statements from Group Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery, who confirmed plans to increase investment in India with an intensified focus on affluent segments.

To execute this strategy, HSBC plans to expand its network from 34 branches to 46 across 34 cities over the next two years, establishing footprints in smaller urban centers including Bhubaneswar, Rajkot, Jalandhar, and Mysuru. Standard Chartered currently operates the largest foreign network in India with 80 branches.

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“We are building a wealth franchise beyond India’s metro cities,” Dave told Bloomberg, noting the surge of high-net-worth individuals in regional hubs. HSBC’s private banking arm typically targets individuals with a minimum of $2 million in investable assets.

Dave highlighted that the emerging generation of Indian wealth is increasingly international, driven by abroad education, overseas employment, global investment, and cross-border business ventures.

The firm’s strategic emphasis on international connectivity is already yielding tangible results. HSBC recently surfaced as the largest lender to the Indian diaspora under a special foreign-exchange swap initiative, disbursing $10.9 billion out of GIFT City over a three-month period, outpacing ICICI Bank’s second-place figure of $8.4 billion.