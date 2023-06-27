scorecardresearch
Tata Communications, Infosys, PB Fintech: How should you trade these buzzing stocks?

Domestic stock indices saw a muted session on Monday. The BSE barometer Sensex slipped 9 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 62,970. The NSE Nifty added 26 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 18,691. Select stocks such as Tata Communications, PB Fintech and Infosys could be in limelight today. Here is what Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has to say on these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:Tata Communications | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,640-1,670 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,530

Tata Communications saw a decent rally in the last one month, as the stock jumped to Rs 1,670 from Rs 1,230, before seeing some resistance. The stock has seen some profit booking but is taking support near the Rs 1,530 level, indicating a pullback. A higher bottom formation pattern is visible on the daily chart and one can anticipate further rise in the coming days, with a near-term target of Rs 1,640-1,670. Keep a stop loss at Rs 1,530 level.

PB Fintech | Buy | Target Price: Rs 820-840 | Stop Loss: Rs 618 PB Fintech gave a breakout above Rs 670, with a positive bullish candle pattern on the daily chart. The stock suggested further upside potential, with an initial target of Rs 745-750 levels. The stock has Rs 645 as the near-term support. The significant 50-EMA level lies near Rs 618 levels, which is the major support zone. A decisive breach of Rs 750 level can carry bring upside targets of Rs 820-840 levels. Infosys | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,215 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,307

Infosys shares slipped from a recent resistance of Rs 1,305 level. It has arrived near the support of Rs 1,260 level, where a decent pullback was witnessed in the previous occasion. We anticipate another pullback, with the RSI flattening out to some extent after the slide. One can expect a near-term target of Rs 1,307, which is also where the significant 50-EMA lies. A decisive breach of Rs 1,260 on the downside would further weaken the bias. A major crucial support zone is at Rs 1,215 level.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 27, 2023, 7:35 AM IST
