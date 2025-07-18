Tata Communications shares in focus today as Q1 net profit dips

Shares of Tata Communications are in news today after the firm reported a 43% drop in its profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of FY26, down to Rs 190 crore compared to the same quarter last year. Despite this decline in PAT, the company logged a 7% increase in its revenue from operations, reaching Rs 5,960 crore, up from Rs 5,592 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Notably, on a sequential basis, PAT plummeted 82% from Rs 1,040 crore in Q4FY25, despite the top line seeing a marginal 0.5% decline from Rs 5,990 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Following the announcement of results after market hours, Tata Communications' shares witnessed a slight decline, ending the day at Rs 1,729.50 on NSE on Thursday, down by Rs 5.40 or 0.31% from the previous closing price.

In terms of segment performance, Tata Communications' Voice Solutions revenue increased to Rs 395 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 374 crore in Q4FY25, yet decreased from Rs 423 crore in Q1FY25. The Data Services segment saw its revenue rise to Rs 5,152 crore from Rs 5,122 crore in Q4FY25 and Rs 4,703 crore in Q1FY25. However, transformation services revenue fell to Rs 224 crore from Rs 318 crore in Q4FY25 and Rs 308 crore in Q1FY25. Real Estate revenue showed a slight increase to Rs 52 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 47 crore in Q4FY25 but was down from Rs 60 crore in Q1FY25.

Advertisement

The company's expenses for the quarter totalled Rs 5,665 crore, a decrease from Rs 5,723 crore in the previous quarter but an increase from Rs 5,260 crore in Q1FY25, with costs allocated across network and transmission, employee benefits, and finance costs.