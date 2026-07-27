Tata Consumer stock: Tata Group's FMCG arm reacts to Q1 earnings show 

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose nearly 3% in early deals on Monday after the firm reported its Q1 earnings. The FMCG arm of the Tata Group soared 3% to Rs 1123.30 against the previous close of Rs 1088.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

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Net profit rose to Rs 427 crore in Q1 against Rs 332 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 12% to Rs 5349 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4779 crore a year ago.

EBITDA rose 19% to Rs 730 crore in Q1FY27 against Rs 615 crore in Q1FY26.

ICICI Securities maintained its buy call on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 1450.

The brokerage cut its earnings estimates for FY27 by 2.5% while broadly maintaining it for FY28 and model revenue/EBITDA/adj. It expects PAT CAGR of 16%/20%/28% over FY26–28 estimates.

Risks to the brokerage's assumptions are higher-than-expected competitive pressures, steep hike in commodity prices and failure of new products, it said.

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Brokerage Motilal Oswal assigned a target price of Rs 1500 on the stock.

The brokerage expects Tata Consumer Products' growth momentum to strengthen further, led by improving go-to-market (GTM) execution, rising e-commerce penetration, premium product launches, and the continued scale-up of high-growth businesses such as Tata Sampann, RTD Beverages, Capital Foods, and Organic India.

The company expects operating margins to expand over the coming years, driven by portfolio premiumization, innovation-led product expansion, and an increasing contribution from higher-margin growth businesses and health & wellness categories. The brokerage expects a CAGR of 10%/16%/21% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT during FY26-28 for the Tata Group firm.