Tata Investment Corp, Strides Pharma, Blue Jet Healthcare: How to trade these buzzing 3 stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Thursday amid the improved global sentiments after Trump tariffs were taken down by the US court. However, gains were capped due to rising bond yields and rising oil prices. BSE Sensex surged 320.70 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,633.02, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 81.15 points, or 0.33 per cent to end at 24,833.60 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what analysts from Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers and Axis Securities has to about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Blue Jet Healthcare | Buy | Target Price: Rs 990-1,010 | Stop Loss: Rs 790

Blue Jet Healthcare has recently surpassed the May 2025 peak, following the formation of a higher high from the lows observed in April 2025, despite experiencing a modest pullback over the past 10 days. The recent low found support at the 10-day SMA, which also coincided with a successful retest of the intermediate high established at the end of April 2025. Technical indicators remain constructive, with the MACD maintaining a position above the zero line and the RSI holding within the bullish range of 40 to 80, suggesting sustained momentum. Should the current upward trend persist, the stock has the potential to advance toward the Rs 990–Rs 1,010 price range. Conversely, a decline below the Rs 790 level would invalidate the prevailing bullish outlook and signal increased downside risk.

Recommended by: Axis Securities

Tata Investment Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 7,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,990

Tata Investment Corporation has been consolidating in a broad range for the past 5–6 months, and the recent session marks a decisive breakout backed by strong volumes. The daily RSI has confirmed a range shift above the 60 level after a prolonged period, signaling bullish momentum. Additionally, the daily ADX (14) has crossed the 20 mark and is currently near 22, indicating a developing trend — with momentum likely to pick up further as it approaches the 24–25 zone. Traders may look to accumulate the stock in the Rs 6,400–Rs 6,500 range, with a stop loss at Rs 5,990 and an upside target of Rs 7,300 over the next 1–3 months.

Recommended by: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

Strides Pharma Science | Buy | Target Price: Rs 887-925 | Stop Loss: Rs 685

Strides Pharma Science has delivered a decisive breakout above the falling channel at Rs 750 on the weekly chart, marked by a strong bullish candle and a surge in volumes, underscoring robust market participation and confirming the start of a medium-term uptrend. The stock has crossed above the weekly upper Bollinger Band, generating a technical buy signal and adding further conviction to the breakout. The weekly RSI is trending higher, holding above its 50 mark and reference line, signalling strengthening momentum. A breakout above the RSI’s downward-sloping trendline further reinforces the bullish setup. With this setup, Strides Pharma appears well-poised to extend its upward move, with near-term upside targets at Rs 887 and Rs 925.

Recommended by: Axis Securities