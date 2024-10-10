Tata Investment, Tata Chemicals, Tata Elxsi shares rally up to 15% today

A handful of Tata group stocks including Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd and Tata Elxsi Ltd climbed up to 11 per cent in Thursday's trade, even as most others were rangebound ahead of the kick start of the earnings season. IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Tata Elxsi will begin Q2 results season today.

Ahead of the results, news of the demise of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, led TCS cancel its press conference later in the day, even as the IT firm would report its numbers as scheduled.

Data showed Tata Investment shares rallied 15.03 per cent to hit a high of Rs 7,534.90 on BSE. Tata Chemicals surged 8.53 per cent to Rs 1,200 apiece. The result-bound Tata Elxsi advanced 2.52 per cent to Rs 7,802.95. Tata Power was up 1.9 per cent at Rs 469.65. Indian Hotels rose 2.03 per cent to Rs 707.65. Tata Steel also gained half-a-per cent to Rs 159.75.

In December 2012, Ratan Tata stepped down as Chairman of Tata Sons after 50 years with the Tata group; and was honoured with the title of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. At preset, N Chandrasekaran is the Chairman at Tata Sons. The Tata group's combined market capltallzation as on March 31, 2024, stood at Rs 30,36,905 crore compared with Rs 20,71,467 crore in the previous year.

"Investors can pay tribute to Ratan Tata and the great corporate empire he built by buying stocks like TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer and Indian Hotels. Ratan Tata, while pursuing the group’s growth, contributed substantially to India’s growth and millions of ordinary investors gained from the great man’s vision," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Vijayakumar said stock investors may learn from the growth of the Tata empire that a long-term investment horizon is required to really participate in the wealth creation that happens through the capital market. "In a bull market like the present one, there will always be valuation concerns. But great companies like the ones Ratan Tata built will create wealth for investors in the long run," he said.