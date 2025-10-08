Top stocks in news: Titan, Advance Agro, Tata Motors, Om Freight, KPIT, Anant Raj, IRB

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's session with modest gains mixed global cues, leading to a choppy trading session ahead of quarterly earnings season for India Inc. BSE Sensex gained 136.63 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 81,926.75, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 30.65 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 25,108.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 08, 2025:

Quarterly results today: Companies including Saatvik Green Energy, Mega Nirman and Industries and Saptak Chem and Business will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Advance Agrolife: The agrochemicals player will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, October 08 after the company raised a total of Rs 192.86 crore via primary sale, which was sold for Rs 100 apiece between September 30 and October 03. The issue was overall subscribed 56.85 times during the three-day bidding.

Om Freight Forwarders: The logistics solutions player will be listed at the bourses on Wednesday, October 08, which ran for bidding between September 29 and October 03. The company raised a total of Rs 122.31 crore via IPO in four days, sold for Rs 135 apiece. The issue was overall subscribed only 3.87 times.

Titan Company: The jewellery player reported a 18 per cent YoY growth in domestic business, while international business grew 86 per cent in the September 2025 quarter. Consumer business rose 20 per cent, while Jewellery business reported a 19 per cent YoY growth in the quarter. Watch business increased 12 per cent YoY and EyeCare segment reported a 9 per cent YoY growth.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major's wholesale volumes dropped 24.2 per cent YoY to 66,165 units, while retail sales dropped 17.1 per cent YoY to 85,495 units in the September 2025 quarter. Volumes have been impacted since the start of September by a recent cyber incident.

Anant Raj: The real estate company opened its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on October 7 with a floor price of Rs 695.83 per share.

KPIT Technologies: The IT solutions company, through its wholly owned subsidiary KPIT Technologies (UK), has acquired a further stake of 62.9%, taking the total KPIT Group shareholding in N-Dream to 88.9% for EUR 16.35 million. As a result, N-Dream has become a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG player expects standalone business to deliver mid-single digit value growth, supported by low-single digit underlying volume growth (UVG). Home care portfolio continues to demonstrate strong momentum, likely to result in high-single digit value growth. Personal care is likely to decline in the low-single digit, largely influenced by the soaps category.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The toll collection company has announced toll collections of Rs 556.7 crore for the month of September, marking an 11 per cent increase from Rs 501.8 crore in the same month last year.

Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics player has entered into a strategic agreement with UltraTech Cement to transport bulk cement using specialized tank containers.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra: The recently listed jewellery player reported 67.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 28.5 crore, while revenue grew 22.7 per cent YoY to Rs 332.6 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Ebitda surged 63 per cent YoY to Rs 41.2 crore, while margin increased 310 bps to 12.4 per cent.

Saatvik Green Energy: The renewable energy player has received an order worth Rs 488 crore from renowned independent power producers/EPCs for the supply of solar PV modules. Its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received an order worth Rs 219.62 crore from three renowned independent power producers/EPCs for the supply of solar PV modules.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries: After obtaining an SL-1 license from the Excise Department, the brewery company has started the manufacture, processing, and maturation of malt spirits at its Barwaha facility.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of a 49.99 per cent stake in Thriveni Pellets by Lloyds Metals and Energy.

Nila Infrastructures: The infra & realty player has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for slum rehabilitation work. The total development cost of the project is Rs 105.02 crore.