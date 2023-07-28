Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, TCS shares: Tata stocks that FPIs bought & sold in Q1

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were seen increasing stakes by over 100 basis points in at least five Tata group firms namely Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd, TRF Ltd and Titan Company Ltd in the June quarter. These stocks jumped up to 60 per cent for the quarter. On the other hand, the institutional category was seen reducing stake by over 100 basis points in just one Tata group firm, Voltas, in the quarter gone by. This stock was down 7 per cent for the quarter

Net-net, FPIs upped stakes in 15 of Tata group firms sequentially in percentage terms. They sold stakes in at least seven Tata firms. In the case of Indian Hotels, FPIs upped stake by 340 basis points to 21.62 per cent from 18.22 per cent sequentially. The stock was up 18.66 per cent for the quarter.

In the case of Tata Motors, FPIs increased holding by 238 basis points to 17.72 per cent from 15.34 per cent sequentially, lifting the stock 15.5 per cent for the quarter.

Tata Coffee shares rallied 44 per cent for the quarter, as FPIs upped stake by 139 basis points to 4.49 per cent from 3.10 per cent. Shares of TRF Ltd in fact surged 60 per cent for the quarter. FPI holding in this Tata group firm increased to 3.27 per cent from 2.04 per cent. In the Jhunjhunwala-backed Titan Company Ltd, FPI stake got increased to 18.53 per cent from 17.51 per cent. This stock gained 5.82 per cent for the quarter.

Rallis India Ltd, Trent Ltd, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and Tinplate Company Of India Ltd were other Tata group companies seeing rise in FPI stakes for the quarter.

Other than Voltas, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (FPI stake down 150 basis points QoQ), Tata Metaliks Ltd (down 66 basis points), Tata Steel (down 34 basis points), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 26 basis points) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (13 basis points), Tata Chemicals (13 12 basis points) and Nelco (8 basis points) saw fall in FPI holdings during the quarter. These stocks fell up to 15 per cent for the quarter.

