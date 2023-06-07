Tata Power, Marksans Pharma, Uniparts India shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of Tata Power, Marksans Pharma, Uniparts India, Seshasayee Paper & Boards and Optiemus Infracom will turn ex-dividend today.

Shares of Tata Power will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The power company had announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. The actual payment will be made on June 21. Recently, domestic brokerage Anand Rathi maintained its 'Buy' rating on Tata Power as the Tata group company "moves towards its long term aspiration built on businesses of the future while maintaining a healthy balance sheet."

"This is clearly visible from the improvement seen in the operational and financial metrics in each passing quarter With rapidly growing generation capacity at its disposal, strengthened focus on EV and renewables businesses, we expect the company's performance to improve from current levels," it said.

Shares of Uniparts India will turn ex-dividend today. The supplier of systems and components for the off highway market had announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share. Today is also the record date for the dividend and that board of directors of Uniparts India will determine name of the eligible shareholders for dividend. All eligible shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on June 24.

Marksans Pharma shares will turn ex-dividend today. The Mumbai-headquartered drug maker had declared a final dividend of Re 0.50 per share. Today is also the record date for the same.

Shares of Seshasayee Paper & Boards will turn ex-dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share. Optiemus Infracom, meanwhile, will also turn ex-dividend today. This company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50. Today is also the record date for the dividend and that board of directors of Optiemus Infracom will determine name of the eligible shareholders for dividend. All eligible shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on June 24.