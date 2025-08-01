Tata Power Q1 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 1,262 crore, EBITDA climbs 17%

Tata Power on Friday reported a 6% rise in profit after tax (PAT) for the June 2025 quarter. Net profit rose to Rs 1,262 crore in the first quarter against Rs 1189 crore profit in the June 2024 quarter. The company’s revenue rose 4% to Rs 17,464 crore against Rs 16,810 crore on a year on year basis.

EBITDA grew 17% to Rs 3,930 crore in Q1 FY26 against Rs 3350 crore a year ago.

The firm commissioned 94 MW RE capacity in Q1 FY26; Total operational renewable capacity now stands at 5.6 GW.

Manufacturing emerged as a major growth contributor with Tata Power Solar reporting Rs 100 crore PAT in Q1 FY26. It clocked a revenue of Rs 1,613 crore as it manufactured 949 MW of solar module and 904 MW of solar cell in Q1 FY26.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power, said, "We have commenced FY26 on a high note, with strong performance across all our business verticals. Our renewable energy portfolio continues to exceed expectations, as we drive innovation, scale, and efficiency across the clean energy value chain."