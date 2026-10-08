Tata Power Q2 earnings date, floating solar project: Tata Group stock in focus today 

On Wednesday, Tata Power stock ended 1.79% lower at Rs 345. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 32.8. In terms of price action, the stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

The Tata Group stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 464.80 on April 28, 2026.

Tata Power Q2 earnings date

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 to

consider inter alia:

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i) the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) and

ii) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company.

Floating solar project

The pilot project will evaluate Ocean Sun’s proprietary membrane-based floating solar technology for performance, reliability, cost competitiveness and scalability under Indian conditions, while generating practical operating insights for potential future deployment.

India has major potential for floating solar deployment. According to estimates by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), the country has more than 102 GWp of floating solar potential providing a substantial opportunity for the technology to complement ground-mounted and rooftop sola as India scales its renewable energy ecosystem. Against this backdrop, technology pilots such as the Mulshi project can help build the technical and commercial evidence base required for wide deployment.

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The 300 kWp pilot will enable Tata Power to evaluate Ocean Sun’s technology against conventional floating solar solutions across key parameters, including energy generation, capacity utilisation factor (CUF), installation methodology and time, reliability, operations and maintenance (O&M) requirements, capital cost and overall commercial viability.