Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Power Q2 earnings date, floating solar project: Tata Group stock in focus today 

Tata Power Q2 earnings date, floating solar project: Tata Group stock in focus today 

Tata Power stock ended 1.79% lower at Rs 345 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 8:52 AM IST
Tata Power Q2 earnings date, floating solar project: Tata Group stock in focus today Tata Power stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages. 

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd are in focus today after the Tata Group firm said it would announce Q2 earnings on November 11 this year. The firm also announced a partnership with Norway-based renewable energy technology company Ocean Sun to bring its innovative membrane-based floating solar technology to India. Tata Power and Ocean Sun will undertake a 300-kWp floating solar pilot project at Tata Power's Mulshi reservoir in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Stock movement 

On Wednesday, Tata Power stock ended 1.79% lower at Rs 345. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 32.8. In terms of price action, the stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

The Tata Group stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 464.80 on April 28, 2026.

Tata Power Q2 earnings date

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 to
consider inter alia:

Advertisement

i) the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) and

ii) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company.

Floating solar project 

The pilot project will evaluate Ocean Sun’s proprietary membrane-based floating solar technology for performance, reliability, cost competitiveness and scalability under Indian conditions, while generating practical operating insights for potential future deployment.

India has major potential for floating solar deployment. According to estimates by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), the country has more than 102 GWp of floating solar potential providing a substantial opportunity for the technology to complement ground-mounted and rooftop sola as India scales its renewable energy ecosystem. Against this backdrop, technology pilots such as the Mulshi project can help build the technical and commercial evidence base required for wide deployment.

Advertisement

The 300 kWp pilot will enable Tata Power to evaluate Ocean Sun’s technology against conventional floating solar solutions across key parameters, including energy generation, capacity utilisation factor (CUF), installation methodology and time, reliability, operations and maintenance (O&M) requirements, capital cost and overall commercial viability.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 8:52 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more