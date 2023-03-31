Tata Power, Reliance Industries, Lupin, Wipro and other stocks to watch out for today

Benchmarks indices on Wednesday settled higher in a volatile trading session, led by gains in state-owned lenders, metals, automobiles and technology stocks. Sensex jumped 346 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 57,960 and the Nifty index moved 129 points or 0.76 per cent higher to end at 17,081 on March derivatives series expiry day. Mid and smallcap shares finished on a strong note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 up 1.54 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 1.73 per cent. India VIX dived 9.75 per cent to 13.63.

Lupin

The US FDA inspected Lupin’s Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility and issued ten observations.

BEL

The ministry of defence (MoD) has inked two contracts worth Rs 2,696 crore with Bharat Electronics, Bangalore to boost the defence capabilities of the country.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma has inked a voluntary sub-licensing with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a UN organization, for developing and marketing Cabotegravir Tablets and Long Acting Injectables.

Quess Corp

Promoter Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) has raised its stake in Quess Corp by buying 4.45% stake through the reverse book building process on the NSE.

Wipro

Wipro announced that Badri Srinivasan will lead the India and Southeast Asia businesses under the company’s APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa) strategic market unit.

PNB

The board has approved raising of capital up to Rs 12,000 crore through issue of bonds in one or more tranche.

Reliance Industries

The creditors and shareholders of Reliance Industries will meet on May 2 to decide on demerger of financial services business.

Hero MotoCorp

The Board of Hero MotoCorp appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective from May 1, 2023, elevating him from his current position as its CFO, Head - Strategy and M&A.

Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said it has received final nod from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution.

Tata Power

The Board of the firm has cleared the re-appointment of Praveer Sinha as the CEO & Managing Director of the company for a period of four years from May 1.

IGL

Indraprastha Gas will trade ex-dividend on Friday with respect to the second interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the current fiscal.

Kalyan Jewellers

Highdell Investment has sold 26,208,636 equity shares in Kalyan Jewellers, representing 2.54% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company, through a bulk trade on the stock exchanges on March 28.

G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects has secured Letter of Acceptance for four projects worth Rs 3,700 crore.

