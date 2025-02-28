Tata Power, RVNL, PB Fintech, LIC, Granules India, Transrail Lighting among stocks in focus today; here's why

A handful of stocks would be in focus on Friday, February 28, 2025, due to various reasons including order wins, rating upgrades, corporate actions, regulatory issues and change in key managerial personnel, among others. Here is a list of a few of such stocks:

Transrail Lighting Ltd: Transrail Lighting Limited has secured new orders worth ₹2,752 crore, primarily from T&D business. With these additions, its year-to-date order inflows crossed Rs 7,400 crore, a growth of 90 per cent YoY.

Related Articles

Tata Power Company Ltd: TP Solar Limited, Tata Power’s solar manufacturing arm, has bagged a Rs 632 crore worth contract from SECI. The Tata group firm would supply 292.5 MWp DCR solar modules to SECI, as per a stock exchange filing.

Coal India Ltd: Northern Coalfields, an arm, announced the levy of ‘Singrauli Punarasthapan charge’ of Rs 300 per tonne on its entire volume from May 1, 2025. The cash inflow is likely to be widely used to fund the upcoming land acquisition and rehabilitation programme at one of the mining areas in Singrauli over the next few years.

RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substation, sectioning post and Sub sectioning post in 2 x 25 KV traction system of Bhusaval-Khandwa sections of Central Railway.

Kernex Microsystems: In a filing to BSE, the company said South Eastern Railways, Kolkata has issued a LOA to Kernax-MRT consortium for the supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Kavach. The accepted bid cost for the project is Rs 325.33 crore.

DLF: Rating agency CRISIL has revised its outlook on DLF to ‘Positive’ and re-affirmed its rating as ‘CRISIL AA’ for non-convertible debentures. CRISIL said the outlook revision reflects the substantial increase in cash flow driven by strong sales booking backed by healthy demand momentum, new launches, DLF’s strong market position and execution track record.

LIC: Life Insurance Corporation of India has received Rs 479 crore demand order for goods & service tax, interest and penalty in Maharashtra. The order is appealable before the Joint Commissioner of State tax (Appeals), Mumbai.

PB Fintech: Santosh Agarwal would be taking over as Chief Executive Officer (KMP) of Paisabazaar and would report into Yashish Dahiya to drive the business starting March 1, 2025. Naveen Kukreja has decided to step away from running Paisabazaar operationally and explore other opportunities within PB Fintech.

Granules India: The US FDA issued a Warning Letter to Granules’ Gagillapur facility based on its inspection conducted in August 2024. The FDA has not indicated any further escalation.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd: The PFC stock would turn ex-date for dividend today. The PSU had announced dividend of Rs 3.50 per share, which will be paid on March 11.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd: The lender announced the inauguration of its six new branches in Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh. These branches will offer a comprehensive range of banking services like accounts, deposits and loans including savings and current accounts etc.