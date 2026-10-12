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Tata Power shares gain as subsidiary logs 130% growth in Q2 utility-scale execution

Tata Power shares gain as subsidiary logs 130% growth in Q2 utility-scale execution

TATAPOWER342.15(1.94%)

Tata Power said its utility-scale operational portfolio has grown to 7.2 GW, comprising 5.8 GW of solar, 1.3 GW of wind and 281.2 MWh of battery storage capacity.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Tata Power shares gain as subsidiary logs 130% growth in Q2 utility-scale executionTata Power shares touched a high of Rs 345.50, up 1.04% from the previous close of Rs 341.95, after opening at Rs 343.

Tata Power Company Ltd shares rose on Monday after its renewable energy subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), reported over 130% year-on-year (YoY) growth in utility-scale project execution in the second quarter of FY27, commissioning 419 MW of capacity along with 131.2 MWh of battery storage projects.

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The renewable energy arm's performance was supported by project execution across solar, wind and battery energy storage. TPREL commissioned 182 MW of utility-scale capacity in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Its total utility-scale execution during the first half of FY27 reached 645 MW, alongside 161.2 MWh of battery storage projects.

Tata Power shares touched a high of Rs 345.50 today, up 1.04% from the previous close of Rs 341.95, after opening at Rs 343.

Tata Power Renewable Energy's Q2 execution

During Q2 FY27, TPREL commissioned 131.2 MWh of battery storage projects, of which 1.2 MWh was for in-house TPREL projects and the remaining 130 MWh comprised third-party projects. During the first half of FY27, the company commissioned several projects, including the 100.8 MW Jiwali Wind Project, the Kalasar Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project comprising 227.5 MW of solar capacity and 101.2 MWh of battery energy storage, the 100 MW Khavda Group Captive project, and the 72.5 MW Tata Steel captive project.

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The company said its utility-scale operational portfolio has grown to 7.2 GW, comprising 5.8 GW of solar, 1.3 GW of wind and 281.2 MWh of battery storage capacity.

TPREL expects further capacity additions in H2 FY27

TPREL expects to execute more than 2 GW of projects in the second half of FY27, comprising 1,075 MW of solar, 969 MW of wind and 274 MWh of battery energy storage projects. By the end of the year, the company expects to have executed close to 9.3 GW of projects, including 6,899 MW of solar, 2,298 MW of wind and 555.2 MWh of battery storage.

In FY28, the company expects to complete the remaining projects of around 2.6 GW, comprising 570 MW of solar, 350 MWh of battery storage and 1,700 MW of wind. These additions are expected to take TPREL's overall operational capacity to around 12 GW.

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The company attributed its execution momentum to its focus on quality, safety and operational excellence, supported by its supply chain, project partners and project management capabilities. Tata Power said the expanding renewable energy portfolio supports India's clean energy transition and energy security.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 12:53 PM IST
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