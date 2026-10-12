Tata Power shares gain as subsidiary logs 130% growth in Q2 utility-scale execution

Tata Power shares touched a high of Rs 345.50 today, up 1.04% from the previous close of Rs 341.95, after opening at Rs 343.

Tata Power Renewable Energy's Q2 execution

During Q2 FY27, TPREL commissioned 131.2 MWh of battery storage projects, of which 1.2 MWh was for in-house TPREL projects and the remaining 130 MWh comprised third-party projects. During the first half of FY27, the company commissioned several projects, including the 100.8 MW Jiwali Wind Project, the Kalasar Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project comprising 227.5 MW of solar capacity and 101.2 MWh of battery energy storage, the 100 MW Khavda Group Captive project, and the 72.5 MW Tata Steel captive project.

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The company said its utility-scale operational portfolio has grown to 7.2 GW, comprising 5.8 GW of solar, 1.3 GW of wind and 281.2 MWh of battery storage capacity.

TPREL expects further capacity additions in H2 FY27

TPREL expects to execute more than 2 GW of projects in the second half of FY27, comprising 1,075 MW of solar, 969 MW of wind and 274 MWh of battery energy storage projects. By the end of the year, the company expects to have executed close to 9.3 GW of projects, including 6,899 MW of solar, 2,298 MW of wind and 555.2 MWh of battery storage.

In FY28, the company expects to complete the remaining projects of around 2.6 GW, comprising 570 MW of solar, 350 MWh of battery storage and 1,700 MW of wind. These additions are expected to take TPREL's overall operational capacity to around 12 GW.

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The company attributed its execution momentum to its focus on quality, safety and operational excellence, supported by its supply chain, project partners and project management capabilities. Tata Power said the expanding renewable energy portfolio supports India's clean energy transition and energy security.