Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO opens on October 15; check all key details here

The offer for sale will see participation from the promoters as well as investors Samara Capital Markets Holding, Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund and NHPEA Sparkle Holding BV. Since the issue is entirely an offer for sale, the net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any funds from the offering.

Of the net offer, excluding 2.5 lakh shares reserved for employees, 50 per cent has been allocated to qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent to non-institutional investors and 35 per cent to retail investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 43 equity shares and in multiples of 43 shares thereafter. This takes the minimum investment for retail investors to Rs 14,792 and the maximum to Rs 1,92,296.

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Backed by Samara Capital, Morgan Stanley, Kotak Investment Advisors and Ashish Kacholia, Sahajanand Medical Technologies develops Class III and Class C/D medical devices. Its focus areas include vascular intervention products such as coronary stents and balloons, and structural heart devices such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation systems and occluders.

The company reported strong financial performance in recent years. Its profit rose 174.65 per cent to Rs 69.1 crore in the financial year ended March 2026 from Rs 25.15 crore in the previous year, while revenue increased 18.1 per cent to Rs 1,210.5 crore from Rs 1,024.9 crore. For the April-June 2026 quarter, it posted a profit of Rs 15.1 crore on revenue of Rs 351.6 crore. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Avendus Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.