Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
artificial intelligence
Only 5,000 people have access to AI agents that can tackle years of work in weeks, says AI researcher Andrej Karpathy

Only 5,000 people have access to AI agents that can tackle years of work in weeks, says AI researcher Andrej Karpathy

According to Karpathy, tasks that could previously have required some of the industry's most experienced professionals years to complete can now be completed in weeks with the help of advanced AI.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 11:19 AM IST
Only 5,000 people have access to AI agents that can tackle years of work in weeks, says AI researcher Andrej Karpathy AI adoption was noticed more in the programming and mathematics fields, as around 20 million people use frontier-grade LLMs professionally in such areas. (Illustration by Nilanjan Das/AI)

Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is now being termed Super Intelligence (SI) in the US, is advancing at a rapid pace, and humans are not able to catch up with the process. According to Anthropic’s researcher Andrej Karpathy, only 5,000 people have access to frontier-grade AI systems that can perform complex tasks, coordinate thousands of agents, handle complex software projects, and discover new science and advance mathematics.

Advertisement

“We get to the 5,000 people (~0.00006%) with access to frontier-grade systems internally,” Karpathy said in an X post. “Human review and comprehension are starting to fall behind.” He highlighted a widening gap between the AI capabilities currently available to users and those available to professionals working with the most advanced systems.

Must read: Anthropic tightens Claude AI rules on model abuse, elections, weapons and surveillance

According to Karpathy, tasks that could previously have required some of the industry's most experienced professionals years to complete can now be completed in weeks with the help of advanced AI. The development, he suggested, illustrates how significantly AI capabilities have progressed in highly technical fields.

Widening AI access gap

Advertisement

In the post, Karpathy grouped people based on how they interact with AI to explain why people have very different opinions about its capabilities. He estimated that around 6 billion people, or roughly 75% of the global population, have barely interacted with large language models (LLMs). He further added that over 1 billion to 2 billion people use free AI tools for tasks such as basic web research, writing, or other chatbot-related tasks.

AI adoption was noticed more in the programming and mathematics fields, as around 20 million people use frontier-grade LLMs professionally in such areas. However, he acknowledged that a large group of people does not have internal access to most advanced systems.

Must read: Trump calls people using term ‘Artificial Intelligence’ ‘THE ENEMY’: What his new AI order means

Advertisement

AI is advancing faster than humans can review it

Amid the advancement, Karpathy raised concerns over the difficulty of keeping up with the output of increasingly capable AI systems. He stated that when thousands of agents work together on complex projects, the volume of output can make human review and comprehension more challenging.

He also stated an example, saying, “People are still involved in the "archeology" of the OpenAI-HF (Hugging Face) incident from many months ago. Mathematicians may be poring over the 722 manuscripts on frontier mathematics for a while.”

Therefore, the broader challenge is not whether AI can perform tasks faster. It is whether humans can timely understand, verify, and analyse what these systems produce as their capabilities expand.

“So this is the weirdness of the moment,” Karpathy said. “The general public has mostly not interacted with these systems. The majority of professionals still see only a modest uplift. And a small sliver of professionals are experiencing the vertigo of the curve going vertical.”

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more