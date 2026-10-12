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‘Supreme Court should not be dragged…’: CJI Surya Kant after denying INDIA bloc meeting request

‘Supreme Court should not be dragged…’: CJI Surya Kant after denying INDIA bloc meeting request

Protest against CEC: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had sought a meeting between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to hand over a memorandum.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 12:30 PM IST
‘Supreme Court should not be dragged…’: CJI Surya Kant after denying INDIA bloc meeting request CJI Surya Kant says Supreme Court should not be dragged into politics

Protest against CEC: The Supreme Court should not be dragged into matters of politics, said Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who refused to meet the INDIA bloc amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said these democratic activities – such as protests – should continue but the apex court must also function.

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"All these democratic activities should take place, but at least in the Supreme Court functioning…I have appealed to protesters also. All political parties also...The Supreme Court should not be dragged into this. There should not be any impediment in the movement of lawyers, litigants, court staff. They should be allowed to work," the CJI said, as mentioned in a report in Live Law.

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The CJI made the remarks when Senior Advocates Atamaram Nadkarni and Pradeep Rai mentioned petitions concerning the detention of lawyers.

This comes after the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined a meeting request from INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge regarding allegations of "vote chori". As per reports, the CJI refused the meeting as similar matters are already sub judice before the Supreme Court on the judicial side.

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Gandhi and Kharge had sought a meeting between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to hand over a memorandum. The memorandum demands an end to "vote chori", the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and a return to the paper ballot system.

The opposition parties announced a protest march to the Supreme Court on Monday over these demands. The Congress named it "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy", with leaders scheduled to gather at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1:30 pm.

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In response to the meeting request, Justice Kant said no orders could be passed on the administrative side and advised Gandhi to file a petition on the judicial side, which could be taken up on Tuesday, sources said. The CJI added that the Supreme Court is open 24x7 for citizens if their fundamental rights are violated but cannot interfere with executive functions on the administrative side.

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 12:30 PM IST
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