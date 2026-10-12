‘Supreme Court should not be dragged…’: CJI Surya Kant after denying INDIA bloc meeting request

MUST READ | Protest against CEC: CJI Surya Kant refuses meeting with INDIA bloc

The CJI made the remarks when Senior Advocates Atamaram Nadkarni and Pradeep Rai mentioned petitions concerning the detention of lawyers.

This comes after the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined a meeting request from INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge regarding allegations of "vote chori". As per reports, the CJI refused the meeting as similar matters are already sub judice before the Supreme Court on the judicial side.

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Gandhi and Kharge had sought a meeting between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to hand over a memorandum. The memorandum demands an end to "vote chori", the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and a return to the paper ballot system.

The opposition parties announced a protest march to the Supreme Court on Monday over these demands. The Congress named it "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy", with leaders scheduled to gather at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1:30 pm.

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In response to the meeting request, Justice Kant said no orders could be passed on the administrative side and advised Gandhi to file a petition on the judicial side, which could be taken up on Tuesday, sources said. The CJI added that the Supreme Court is open 24x7 for citizens if their fundamental rights are violated but cannot interfere with executive functions on the administrative side.