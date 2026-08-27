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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 27: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 27: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 27: Kpler data showed that UAE LPG imports fell to about 1,40,000 tonnes in August, while Qatar supplied around 60,000 tonnes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 8:59 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 27: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 27: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, even as the Centre works to diversify energy sources and promote wider use of household cooking fuels. The government aims to reduce dependence on imported cooking gas, secure supplies from alternative sources, strengthen domestic LPG availability and expand piped natural gas connections.

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To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the transition from LPG to piped gas. India is also turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

DON'T MISS: India wants to secure more LPG from the US under annual contracts for 2027: Report 

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 27

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

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Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 27

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 27

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 27

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Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler shows India imported about 0.62 million tonnes of LPG from the United States in August, after 0.89 million tonnes in July. Together, these accounted for more than 73 per cent of the country’s LPG imports. The July volume from the United States was almost equal to the highest-ever monthly LPG import from the United Arab Emirates, India’s traditional supplier, of 0.891 million tonnes in October 2025. Imports from Gulf suppliers have fallen sharply after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of war between Iran and the United States. The waterway is a key shipping route for crude oil and gas exported by Gulf producers to major consumers, including India.

Kpler data showed that UAE LPG imports fell to about 1,40,000 tonnes in August, while Qatar supplied around 60,000 tonnes. Saudi Arabia supplied no LPG to India in July or August. The shift has also been visible in LNG, although India’s sourcing pattern has been more diversified. LNG imports from Qatar, India’s largest source of the fuel, fell to zero in April, while US supplies rose to about 0.75 million tonnes in August from 0.72 million tonnes in July. Qatar has historically supplied as much as 1.2 million tonnes of LNG a month to India.

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While India’s LNG and LPG sourcing has shifted towards the United States, Russia continues to be the country’s largest crude oil supplier. India bought almost 2 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in August, more than three times the second-largest supplier, the UAE, at 0.61 million tonnes. Venezuelan crude has also become an increasingly important part of India’s supply diversification since the start of the year, although the scope for further increases is limited by the characteristics of the crude and refinery configurations. India imported 3,83,000 barrels per day of crude from Venezuela in August. UAE crude supplies to India have remained comparatively resilient despite the regional disruption, supported by the country’s pipeline infrastructure to Fujairah and offshore and ship-to-ship logistics that can operate outside the Strait of Hormuz.

Overall, concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices remain tied to supply uncertainty, even as the government pushes PNG adoption and India reshapes its energy sourcing mix.

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Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 8:59 AM IST
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