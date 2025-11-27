Tata Power shares in focus amid reports of 10 GW ingots, wafers plant in Odisha

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd are in focus on Thursday morning amid a media report suggesting the Tata group firm is in discussions with the Odisha government to set up a 10 GW ingots-and-wafers manufacturing facility in the state. Quoting two people aware of the development, the report by Economic Times suggested that the proposed facility may cost the company around Rs 10,000 crore.

The fresh report comes following Tata Power's earnings call on November 11, where CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said his company, at some stage, was evaluating the 10-gigawatt plant for manufacture of ingot and wafer.

"We are in discussion with various state governments as to what sort of state subsidy they will provide as also the Government of India PLI and we will be finalising this in the next few months. And we do expect that many of these initiatives will start showing the type of results that we had presented to you in the last analyst meet that we had in our 4 gigawatt manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli," he had said in the earnings call.

At present, Tata Power has 4.55 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity. It aims to backward integrate ingots and wafers into its solar cell and panel production for both domestic use and export markets, theT report suggested noting ingots and wafers are key raw materials used in the production of solar cells and modules, as well as semiconductor chips.

"Tata Power is evaluating two possible locations-Gopalpur and Cuttack-for its ingots and wafers facility. Both locations offer proximity to the port," said a person aware of the discussions, adding that the project remains at a preliminary stage.

Tata Power Company was recently in news after it proposed acquisition of 40 per cent equity stake in in Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in one or more tranches for the development of the 1125 MW Dorjilung Hydro Power Project in Bhutan at project cost of Rs 13,100 crore. For that, it executed the Shareholders Agreement with Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC).

The stock settled at Rs 391.50 on Wednesday, up 3.08 per cent. The scrip has delivered flat return in 2025 so far against BSE Power index's 5.3 per cent decline and Sensex's 9.05 per cent rise.