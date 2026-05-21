'You thought you can...': Cockroach Janta Party comes back in a new avatar on X

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is back in a new avatar hours after being withheld on X in India. The online political movement's comeback on X comes amid a rise in its online popularity, wtih the party even overtaking the Congress' official Instagram account in follower count.

The handle, which goes by @Cockroachisback on X, wrote in its first post, "You thought you can get rid of us? Lol!" It shared an AI-generated poster of the Cockroach Janta Party with the caption, "Cockroach is back."

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You thought you can get rid of us? Lol pic.twitter.com/aNiVs5pHm6 — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) May 21, 2026

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In its second post, the CJP claimed that its original handle was allegedly withheld because it toppled the BJP in terms of Instagram within just 4 days.

The reason why they blocked us. pic.twitter.com/n5CieewLhz — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) May 21, 2026

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a screenshot showing that the original account has been withheld in India. Dipke said that this was "expected" as discussions around the online satirical movement continued to trend online.

In another post, he alleged that there were attempts to hack his Instagram account.

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The Cockroach Janta Party's manifesto fuses satire with serious demands. Among its key proposals are a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha positions for Chief Justices, stronger accountability for the Election Commission, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and Cabinet positions, coupled with reforms in media ownership and employment rights.

It also weighed in on the NEET-UG paper leak and sought Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

"Education Minister of India must resign! Students are committing suicide because of the NEET paper leak. Cockroaches, take this forward. We need to fix the accountability," the CJP said in a social media post.

In another post, it said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) must immediately scrap the rechecking fee and voiced support for the students impacted by the controversy.