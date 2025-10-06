Tata Steel faces Rs 2,411-crore demand in Odisha, says this

Shares of Tata Steel are in focus today as the company finds itself confronting a fresh financial challenge in Odisha, where local authorities have made a demand of ₹2,411 crore. Officials allege that the company did not meet dispatch obligations at its Sukinda mine under the Mine Development and Production Agreement. Under Rule 12A of the Minerals Concession Rules, 2016, authorities have included both the shortfall’s asserted sale value and the appropriation of performance security. The company, however, questions the legitimacy of this claim and states it has substantial reasons to dispute the sum.

Tata Steel stock ended 3.40% lower at Rs 173.20 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.16 lakh crore. Total 29.37 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 50.93 crore on BSE.

In a statement, the company said, "The company believes that the State's demands lack justification/substantive basis, and that it has good grounds to challenge the said demand, both on law and merits. Accordingly, the Company will pursue suitable legal remedies before the appropriate judicial and/or quasi-judicial forum(s)."The miner contends these claims are not supported strongly by facts and will be challenged accordingly. The firm emphasised that it remains confident in its compliance track record.

Odisha’s authorities earlier raised a similar ₹1,902.73 crore demand for the fourth year, which Tata Steel has already challenged in the Orissa High Court. The court granted an interim stay on August 14, 2025, halting any coercive measures and subsequently extending that protection on September 2, 2025 until the next hearing. Observers note that this ongoing legal contest underscores the significance of the Sukinda mine to the company’s resource strategy. With the high court’s intervention, the matter remains unresolved, pending further judicial proceedings. Any final resolution will hinge on legal arguments around adherence to the MDPA and interpretation of relevant mineral concession rules in force.

Set against this backdrop, Tata Steel faces mounting challenges as authorities scrutinise compliance measures across multiple operational fronts. This proceeding also raises questions about how large mining players negotiate evolving regulatory frameworks in India’s resource sector.