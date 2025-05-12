Tata Steel Q4 results today; what stock analysts say on sales, profit estimates

Tata Steel, whose shares were held by 59.45 lakh retail investors as of March 31, will be reporting its quarterly results on Monday, May 12. On a consolidated basis, the steelmaker is seen reporting about 85 per cent surge in net profit for the quarter on a flattish growth in sales. All eyes are on the Tata group firm's European operations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tata Steel reported its consolidated production volumes at 7.5 mt in Q4, down 4.1 per cent QoQ and 5.9 per cent YoY. Its sales volumes stood at 8.3 mt for the quarter.

On a standalone basis, Kotak Institutional Equities sees adjusted profit falling 21 per cent YoY to Rs 3,731 crore on 4.1 per cent YoY drop in sales at Rs 35,037 crore. On a consolidated basis, it sees profit at Rs 1,130 crore (up 85 per cent) and sales at Rs 57,742 crore (1.6 per cent).

"We estimate Europe to report Ebitda loss of $39/ton (loss of $42/ton in 3QFY25) due to a combination of breakeven at Dutch operations and continued losses in UK operations during transition period," it said.

Advertisement

Emkay Global expects Tata Steel to report 84 per cent surge in net profit at Rs 1,129.53 crore compared with Rs 611.48 crore in the same quarter last year.

"We expect the company to report sequentially better reported Ebitda of Rs 6,610 crore, up 10.4 per cent sequentially and flat YoY, mainly driven by slightly better flat realization and coking coal cost benefits. We expect the UK operations to see EBITDA loss of Rs 808.30 crore in Q4, compared with the loss of Rs 735 crore in Q3. Meanwhile, we expect the Netherlands operations to achieve Ebitda breakeven," it said.

Elara Securities sees sales for Tata Steel falling 3.3 per cent YoY to Rs 56,723 crore. It sees profit at Rs 1,178 crore. MOFSL sees Q4 consolidated profit for Tata Steel at Rs 648.70 crore. It sees consolidated sales at Rs 56,038 crore. Better ASP will support margins, with strong volumes driving performance in India business. Weak global prices, however, may keep European earnings muted, MOFSL said.