Tata Steel shares take a breather post record high, what should shareholders do?

Shares of metal major Tata Steel, which hit a record high of Rs 224.40 on May 15 this year, have seen mild profit-booking amid highly volatile broader market action. Tata Steel stock hit a high of Rs 210 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.62 lakh crore.

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The Tata Group stock has a one-year beta of 1.21, signaling high volatility during the period.

At the current market price, the Tata Group stock has gained 40.25% from its 52 week low of Rs 149.70 reached on June 13, 2025.

Tata Steel shares have risen 15% in 2026 and gained 26.27% in six months. The metal stock has clocked returns of 29% in a year and zoomed 101% in three years.

However, the stock has a RSI of 48.2, which signals the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. The stock is yet to reach the overbought zone, when its RSI would cross the 70 mark. The Tata Group stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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The rally in the Tata Group stock is supported by strong earnings, stellar domestic infrastructure demand and massive structural cost savings.

YES Securities has a target price of Rs 240 with an 'add' call.

Axis Securities has a hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 235 against the earlier target of Rs 220 per share.

"Volumes will be 2 MT higher YoY in FY27, led by the full year of KPO-II and initial contribution of 0.5 MT from the 0.75 MTPA Ludhiana EAF. Meaningful upstream volume growth resumes post-FY29 with the commissioning of the 4.8 MTPA NINL expansion (FID expected Jul-Sep'26, first steel FY29-30), followed by the Meramandali expansion and Maharashtra greenfield optionality," said Axis.

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Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 250 on the metal stock.

"Though there are near-term uncertainties related to price volatility and emission challenges in Europe, the long-term outlook remains strong for TATA. We maintain our FY27/28 earnings estimates, considering better volume and an improved pricing environment," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage said net profit came slightly better than its estimates.

Tata Steel reported a 125 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,926 crore for the March 2026 quarter against a net profit of Rs 1,301 crore for the year-ago period. The firm declared dividend of Rs 4 per share.

The steelmaker's revenue from operations climbed 13 percent to Rs 63,270 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 56,218 crore in Q4FY25. Earnings got a boost in Q4 due to restructuring and cost-saving operations at its Netherlands operations.

The firm declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date for the dividend is July 6, 2026.