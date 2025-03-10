Tata Steel shares unchanged in a year, overbought on charts; here's what brokerages say 

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd are unchanged in the last one year. The Tata Group stock is showing negative returns for a year. During other time periods (short and long term), Tata Steel stock has delivered positive returns for shareholders. Tata Steel stock is overbought on charts, indicates its relative strength index (RSI) of 72.1, which has breached the 70 mark below which a stock is not considered overbought. The stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

In the last one year, the stock is down 2%. On the other hand, the stock has risen 12.15 in 2025%. Tata Steel shares have rallied 41.88% in two years and 17.17% in three years.

The stock gained 0.86% to Rs 152.85 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.90 lakh crore. Total 6.67 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.18 crore on BSE. The Tata Group stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, signaling high volatility during the period.

Axis Securities has assigned a price target of Rs 175 on the Tata Group stock.

"In FY25, consolidated sales volume is expected to increase by 1-1.4MT, led by 1.1MT from KPO-II, 0.2 MT from NINL, partially offset by the shutdown at one of the BF at Jamshedpur for relining in Q4. Indian profitability will improve as the KPO-II ramps up and will add 3.5-4MT/5MT in FY26/27. Cost at KPO-II will come down by Rs 3-4k/t as it ramps up fully by FY27 due to operating leverage with its expansion from 3 to 8 MTPA," said Axis Securities.

Global brokerage Jefferies has a Buy call on the stock and has raised target price for Tata Steel to Rs 180 from Rs 165 earlier.

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has maintained equal weight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160. The brokerage said the company posted good show on domestic business. Its UK business performance was in line and other geographies did well said the brokerage adding that lower freight, handling, and repair costs boosted earnings.

ICICI Securities has a BUY rating on Tata Steel shares. Tata Steel shares have potential to reclaim 2024's high, the brokerage said adding that it has set a target price of Rs 190 for Tata Steel stock.

The brokerage in its note said the duration of safeguard duties of 4 years, as requested by the appellants, is likely to ensure that upcoming capacities are fully absorbed, leading to structural improvement in operating environment, benefitting especially JSW Steel and Tata Steel.

Antique Broking and JM Financial have price target of Rs 175 on the Tata Steel stock.

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst said, "Tata Steel is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 127. A Daily close above the resistance of Rs 131 could lead to a target of Rs 144 in the near term."

Centrum Broking has a price target of Rs 168 on the Tata Steel stock.

Global brokerage JP Morgan has maintained its over-weight stance on Tata Steel, with a price target of Rs 180 per share.