Tata Steel shares unmoved on stellar Q1 earnings 

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd opened on a flat note in on Thursday even as the firm reported a stellar set of earnings for the June 2025 quarter. Tata Steel stock traded 0.22% lower at Rs 161 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.01 lakh crore. Total 1.44 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.32 crore on BSE.

The company logged a 118% rise in its first-quarter net profit to Rs 2,007 crore compared to Rs 918 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, revenue from core operations slipped 2.9% to Rs 53,178 crore in the first quarter compared to Rs 54,771 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

A key factor behind the surge in profit was a 3.89% fall in the total expenses for the June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year to Rs 50,347 crore against Rs 52,389 crore in the same period a year ago.

