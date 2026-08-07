SBI expects to raise $10 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, targets 14-15% credit growth in FY27

On the domestic business outlook, Setty said SBI expects credit growth of 14-15% in FY2026-27, reflecting continued demand for loans across retail, corporate and other segments. The bank projects deposit growth of 10-11% during the financial year, broadly in line with its funding strategy.

Despite competition for deposits in the banking sector, the SBI chairman said the bank will not price bulk deposits aggressively, indicating that it does not intend to offer significantly higher interest rates merely to attract large-ticket deposits. The strategy reflects SBI's focus on maintaining a balanced cost of funds while sustaining deposit mobilisation through its wide retail franchise.

SBI's outlook comes at a time when banks are balancing credit demand with funding needs, while also seeking to maintain margins amid evolving interest rate and liquidity conditions. The planned increase in FCNR(B) deposits is expected to provide additional foreign currency liquidity while supporting the bank's overall funding profile.