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SBI expects to raise $10 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, targets 14-15% credit growth in FY27

SBI expects to raise $10 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, targets 14-15% credit growth in FY27

SBI has already raised $6 billion in FCNR(B) deposits and expects the total mobilisation to touch $10 billion in the coming months.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 3:29 PM IST
SBI expects to raise $10 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, targets 14-15% credit growth in FY27SBI emerged as the largest mobiliser of FCNR(B) deposits among all banks.

State Bank of India (SBI) expects to mobilise $10 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, Chairman C.S. Setty said at a media briefing, indicating strong response from overseas Indians to the bank's foreign currency deposit schemes.

The country's largest lender has already raised $6 billion in FCNR(B) deposits and expects the total mobilisation to touch $10 billion in the coming months. The deposits are expected to strengthen the bank's foreign currency resources and support its funding requirements.

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On the domestic business outlook, Setty said SBI expects credit growth of 14-15% in FY2026-27, reflecting continued demand for loans across retail, corporate and other segments. The bank projects deposit growth of 10-11% during the financial year, broadly in line with its funding strategy.

Despite competition for deposits in the banking sector, the SBI chairman said the bank will not price bulk deposits aggressively, indicating that it does not intend to offer significantly higher interest rates merely to attract large-ticket deposits. The strategy reflects SBI's focus on maintaining a balanced cost of funds while sustaining deposit mobilisation through its wide retail franchise.

SBI's outlook comes at a time when banks are balancing credit demand with funding needs, while also seeking to maintain margins amid evolving interest rate and liquidity conditions. The planned increase in FCNR(B) deposits is expected to provide additional foreign currency liquidity while supporting the bank's overall funding profile.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 3:29 PM IST
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