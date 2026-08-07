SBI expects to raise $10 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, targets 14-15% credit growth in FY27

State Bank of India (SBI) expects to mobilise $10 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, Chairman C.S. Setty said at a media briefing, indicating strong response from overseas Indians to the bank's foreign currency deposit schemes.
The country's largest lender has already raised $6 billion in FCNR(B) deposits and expects the total mobilisation to touch $10 billion in the coming months. The deposits are expected to strengthen the bank's foreign currency resources and support its funding requirements.