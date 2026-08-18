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Indo-MIM, recent market debutant, hits 10% upper circuit; trigger behind the rally 

Indo-MIM, recent market debutant, hits 10% upper circuit; trigger behind the rally 

Indo-MIM stock hit a record high of Rs 951.30 against the previous close of Rs 864.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 47,039 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Indo-MIM, recent market debutant, hits 10% upper circuit; trigger behind the rally The company reported a 31.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 240.12 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 182.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of Indo-MIM Ltd surged 10% to hit a record high in early deals today after the firm reported its Q1 earnings. The company reported a 31.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 240.12 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 182.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

Indo-MIM stock hit a record high of Rs 951.30 against the previous close of Rs 864.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 47,039 crore.

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Revenue in Q1 rose 9.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1218.74 crore compared to Rs 1,114.10 crore.
On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,003.11 crore (up 3.2% YoY from Rs 972.05 crore) while net profit expanded 23.48% YoY to Rs 223.17 crore.

Total operating expenses rose 3.2% to Rs 812.23 crore in Q1 FY27 on a year on year basis. The fall in raw material costs (down 10.9% YoY) was offset by higher employee expenses (up 21% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 17.6% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 325.29 crore, up by 32.5% from Rs 245.45 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company made a stellar stock market debut on July 30, 2026, where the company's shares listed at a premium of 44.33% over its IPO issue price of Rs 485. The stock listed at Rs 703 on BSE while the stock settled at Rs 700 on NSE, a premium of 44.33 per cent over the given issue price. As of the listing price investors made a profit of Rs 7,600 on each lot allotment to them.

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The standalone operating profit margin (OPM) improved to 36% in Q1 FY27 from 32% in Q1 FY26, signaling strong cost control and operational efficiency.

INDO-MIM Limited is a globally recognized manufacturer of Precision Engineering Components using Metal Injection Molding (“MIM”) technology.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 10:13 AM IST
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