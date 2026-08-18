Indo-MIM, recent market debutant, hits 10% upper circuit; trigger behind the rally 

Revenue in Q1 rose 9.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1218.74 crore compared to Rs 1,114.10 crore.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,003.11 crore (up 3.2% YoY from Rs 972.05 crore) while net profit expanded 23.48% YoY to Rs 223.17 crore.

Total operating expenses rose 3.2% to Rs 812.23 crore in Q1 FY27 on a year on year basis. The fall in raw material costs (down 10.9% YoY) was offset by higher employee expenses (up 21% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 17.6% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 325.29 crore, up by 32.5% from Rs 245.45 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company made a stellar stock market debut on July 30, 2026, where the company's shares listed at a premium of 44.33% over its IPO issue price of Rs 485. The stock listed at Rs 703 on BSE while the stock settled at Rs 700 on NSE, a premium of 44.33 per cent over the given issue price. As of the listing price investors made a profit of Rs 7,600 on each lot allotment to them.

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The standalone operating profit margin (OPM) improved to 36% in Q1 FY27 from 32% in Q1 FY26, signaling strong cost control and operational efficiency.

INDO-MIM Limited is a globally recognized manufacturer of Precision Engineering Components using Metal Injection Molding (“MIM”) technology.