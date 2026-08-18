Ahead of US midterm elections, Donald Trump's approval ratings drop to an all-time low. Here's why

Trump's approval rating falls to an all-time low

Months ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections in November 2026, President Donald Trump's approval ratings are at an all-time low. Trump's approval ratings have dropped from 35% to 33%, and his disapproval rating stands at 64%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

US-Iran war fuels voter frustration

The biggest factor driving the Americans' ire is the ongoing US-Iran war, which has put global energy markets on edge and pushed up gasoline prices in the US. Trump initially said that the war would last only a few weeks, but it has continued for months, leading to voter frustration.

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He has repeatedly presented the conflict as a necessary response to failures by previous administrations, rather than accepting responsibility for its economic and political aftermath.

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Most Americans expect Iran war to continue

Around 80% of Americans believe that US involvement in Iran will continue for an extended period. Only 20% believe that the war has been worth the cost, with only half of Republicans agreeing. For the first time in around a decade, around 38% of voters said that Democrats are better than Republicans at handling the economy.

Republicans lose their edge on immigration

Republicans still have an edge on immigration, though, but the advantage has dropped from 26 percentage points in January 2025 to just 2 points now. According to this poll, Republicans lead Democrats 40% to 38% on immigration.

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Inflation and cost of living hurt Trump

According to a Financial Times/Focaldata poll, Trump's approval rating stood at 35%, whereas his disapproval rating was 55% among registered voters. More than half of the voters said that they are financially worse off since Trump's second term.

Around 64% disapprove of Trump's handling of inflation and the cost of living, making affordability one of Trump's biggest political challenges. Even though inflation has cooled somewhat, it remains above the level when Trump took charge, as the Iran war has led to a hike in fuel costs and disrupted the economy.

Trump blames Biden for economic problems

Trump has blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for a weak economy and high inflation despite having been in office for over 18 months.

Democrats gain advantage ahead of midterms

The Financial Times/Focaldata poll gives Democrats a 5-point advantage over Republicans, less than 3 months before the midterm elections. In another poll, only 23% of Americans said that the US should continue military action in Iran, with Republican support at around 48%.

With Trump's approval rating falling, concerns over inflation and the cost of living rising, and Democrats gaining ground on the economy, the numbers could pose a significant challenge for Republicans heading into the November midterms.