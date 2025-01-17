TCS, HCL Tech shares to turn ex-dividend today, Jai Balaji ex-split, Kitex Garments ex-bonus

Shares of a couple of companies including IT majors Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd would turn ex-date for dividend today. Two stocks namely Jai Balaji Industries Ltd and Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd would turn ex-date for stock split today. Another two namely Kitex Garments and Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd would turn ex-bonus today.

TCS had announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 and a special dividend of Rs 66. The actual dividend would be paid on February 3. Today is also the record date for the same. Investors whose names appear on the register of members or in the records of the depositories, as beneficial owners of TCS shares as on Friday, January 17, 2025, will be eligible for dividends.

HCL Tech, on the other hand, had announced interim dividend of Rs 12 per and special divdend of Rs 6. The actual dividend will be paid on January 24.

Shares of Jai Balaji Industries would get split from a face value of Rs 10 each into shares with face value of Rs 2 each. Shares of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd would get split from a face value of Rs 10 each into shares with face value of Re 1 each. A stock split enhances liquidity of the company's equity shares and encourage the participation of retail investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable to invest.

Friday will see Kitex Garments Ltd shares turning ex-bonus in the ratio of 2:1 For every one Kitex Garments share that existing investors hold, two new Kitex Garments shares would be allotted. For Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd, the bonus ratio is 3:5, suggesting three new shares will be allotted on five existing shares that investors held.

In bonus shares, unlike stock split, new shares are issued at the existing face value of equity shares of the company. The corporate action increases the number of outstanding shares, reduces free reserves and surplus of the company, increase liquidity but reduces per share ratios such as EPS and book value.

Meanwhile, two stocks Interactive Financial Services Ltd and IEL Ltd will turn ex-date for rights issue today.