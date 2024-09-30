scorecardresearch
TCS Q2 Results 2025: Firm sets up October 10 as date, interim dividend decision on the table

Feedback

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) board will convene on October 10 to review and approve the company's second-quarter financial results.

The company also revealed that the board will consider declaring a second interim dividend for its equity shareholders during the meeting.

As stated in a regulatory filing, if the interim dividend is approved, it will be payable to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records or as beneficial owners in depository records as of the record date, set for October 18, 2024.

The meeting on October 10 will also see the board approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024, in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

Earlier in July, TCS declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The company’s Q2 earnings conference call is scheduled for the evening of October 10. TCS shares closed nearly 1 percent lower on the BSE, at ₹4,271 per share.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 30, 2024, 7:22 PM IST
